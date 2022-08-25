Immune Announces Filing of 10-Q and Removal of Delinquency Flag on OTC Markets Stock Quotes

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK:IMUN) ("Immune" or "IMUN"), a pioneering pharmaceutical company involved in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products that have a short and well-defined path to market, is pleased to announce it is in full compliance with OTC Markets following the filing of its 10-Q allowing removal of the delinquency flag and a return to Current Information status with the OTC Markets Group. New management, moving forward, will ensure the company continues to stay in full compliance with all OTC Markets reporting standards bringing confidence to the public.

Dr. Wilson, CEO, stated, "We have been working diligently to ensure the company’s existing records comply with the higher standards new management is placing on IMUN and to go above and beyond OTC compliance standards. A combination of previous record keeping inconsistencies, outgoing management, the short period new management had with legacy items as well as the establishment of new business and operations all factored into this extended preparation and review period. The delay, while unwelcome, was necessary to provide a highly accurate filing with no need for correction, a tangible demonstration to shareholders that our reporting is done at the highest standards. With the 10-Q now on file, we are pleased to see the removal of the delinquency flag and will continue our work to instill confidence in our shareholders.”

About Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a pioneering pharmaceutical company involved in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products that have a short and well-defined path to market. By utilizing a biotech portfolio hub and spoke engine we plan to advance hyper-focused efficient small-scale biotechnology and pharmaceutical programs that comprise subsidiaries, investment vehicles and partnerships, and deploy products from those programs in markets that include but are not solely focused on the US for initial commercialization.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of Immune's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Immune believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Immune does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Immune will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Immune's actual results, performance, or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance, or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Dr. Stephen Wilson

CEO

ir@immunetherapeutics.com

1-888-391-9355

www.immunetherapeutics.com



