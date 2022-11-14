U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Immune health supplement Market Size to Grow at 10.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immune health supplement Market will clock US$ 130.4 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Immune health supplement Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Immune health supplement Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/immune-health-supplement-market/7978

Growth Drivers

People around the world have become more conscious of their immune health and quality of life. The aging population and growing awareness of adult individuals to boost the body's immunity are increasing the demand for immune health supplements that support the growth of the market. There is growing interest among diabetics in taking supplements to strengthen their immune systems, which can be of great value in fighting infections.

The global immune health supplements market has been analyzed from five perspectives:

  • Product

  • Application

  • Form

  • Distribution Channel

  • Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global immune health supplements market is subdivided into,

  • Probiotic Supplements

  • Herbal Supplements

  • Vitamin And Mineral Supplements

The herbal supplements segment is predicted to witness a CAGR at some stage in the forecast period. High customers demand to use herbal supplements over nutraceuticals to beautify the body's immune fitness with no aspect results is driving the segment. Besides the upward push withinside the vegan population is likewise expected to force the section over the forecast years.

Excerpts from ‘By Form Segmentation’

The global immune health supplements market has been divided into

  • Capsules

  • Gel

  • Softgel

  • Tablets

  • Powder

  • Liquid

  • Others

The softgel capsule segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth has been attributed to the ease of administration that gels provide for consuming vitamins and minerals.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global immune health supplements market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Rest of The World

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in per capita income and consumer base in Asian countries such as China, India and South Korea is expected to drive demand for immune health supplements in these regions in the projected year. Increased awareness and spending are also the main factors behind the region's fastest growth over the projected years.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global immune health supplement market are,

  • Herbalife Nutrition Of America Inc.

  • Unilever

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Danone

  • Bayer AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

  • Glaxosmithkline Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Amway Corp.

  • Sanofi

  • Nestlè And Among Others

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/immune-health-supplement-market/7978

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT  

    1. Probiotic Supplements

    2. Herbal Supplements

    3. Vitamin and Mineral Supplements

      1. Vitamin C Supplements

      2. Vitamin D Supplements

      3. Vitamin B complex Supplements

      4. Multivitamins

      5. Selenium Supplements

      6. Zinc Supplements

      7. Others

    4. Others

  6. GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Gut Health

    2. Hair Growth

    3. Respiratory tract infection

    4. Others

  7. GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM

    1. Capsules

    2. Gel

    3. Softgel

    4. Tablets

    5. Powder

    6. Liquid

    7. Others

TOC Continue…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pipeline Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy Now Full Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=tlBbNwMgJvWIrvPYWY0V5YlNLmCQjS7tMFvY6Yai&report_id=7978&license=Single&submit=

About Us        

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


