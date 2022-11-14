Immune health supplement Market Size to Grow at 10.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports
Pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immune health supplement Market will clock US$ 130.4 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Immune health supplement Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Immune health supplement Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/immune-health-supplement-market/7978
Growth Drivers
People around the world have become more conscious of their immune health and quality of life. The aging population and growing awareness of adult individuals to boost the body's immunity are increasing the demand for immune health supplements that support the growth of the market. There is growing interest among diabetics in taking supplements to strengthen their immune systems, which can be of great value in fighting infections.
The global immune health supplements market has been analyzed from five perspectives:
Product
Application
Form
Distribution Channel
Region
Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’
Based on product, the global immune health supplements market is subdivided into,
Probiotic Supplements
Herbal Supplements
Vitamin And Mineral Supplements
The herbal supplements segment is predicted to witness a CAGR at some stage in the forecast period. High customers demand to use herbal supplements over nutraceuticals to beautify the body's immune fitness with no aspect results is driving the segment. Besides the upward push withinside the vegan population is likewise expected to force the section over the forecast years.
Excerpts from ‘By Form Segmentation’
The global immune health supplements market has been divided into
Capsules
Gel
Softgel
Tablets
Powder
Liquid
Others
The softgel capsule segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth has been attributed to the ease of administration that gels provide for consuming vitamins and minerals.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global immune health supplements market has been segmented into
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Rest of The World
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in per capita income and consumer base in Asian countries such as China, India and South Korea is expected to drive demand for immune health supplements in these regions in the projected year. Increased awareness and spending are also the main factors behind the region's fastest growth over the projected years.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global immune health supplement market are,
Herbalife Nutrition Of America Inc.
Unilever
Boehringer Ingelheim
Danone
Bayer AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Glaxosmithkline Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Amway Corp.
Sanofi
Nestlè And Among Others
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/immune-health-supplement-market/7978
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
Probiotic Supplements
Herbal Supplements
Vitamin and Mineral Supplements
Vitamin C Supplements
Vitamin D Supplements
Vitamin B complex Supplements
Multivitamins
Selenium Supplements
Zinc Supplements
Others
Others
GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
Gut Health
Hair Growth
Respiratory tract infection
Others
GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM
Capsules
Gel
Softgel
Tablets
Powder
Liquid
Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pipeline Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Buy Now Full Report:
https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=tlBbNwMgJvWIrvPYWY0V5YlNLmCQjS7tMFvY6Yai&report_id=7978&license=Single&submit=
About Us
Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/