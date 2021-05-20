Immune Health Supplement Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 28.1 Billion By 2027 Covering Covid-19 Impact: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Immune Health Supplement Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immune Health Supplement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 28.1 Bn by 2027.



Immune health supplements are plant-based and animal based nutrients that are extracted from them to provide as supplement in the commercial market. The rising awareness about the healthy lifestyle and intake of supplements for better health results is driving the market growth. Moreover, the aging population is majorly supporting the demand for immune-based health supplements in order to prevent or overcome health conditions in near future. The increasing healthcare cost and growing dependency on supplements particularly to decrease the chances of future illness is supporting the shift from curative practices to preventive management in healthcare.

The global immune health supplement market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, format, distribution channel, and geography. Based on the product type, the market is divide into vitamins & minerals, herbal/botanical extracts, amino acids, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids. On the source, market is studied across animal based and plant-based immune health supplement. By format, the market is bifurcated into soft gels/capsules, tablets, powder, liquid, others. Additionally, the distribution channel is divided across supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores, online retail, and others.

The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the global immune health supplement market worldwide. The coronavirus has majorly and badly affected people with lower immunity system are the major factor attracting people towards the immune health supplements. For instance, the UAE Health officials have urged the residents to get enough vitamin C, D to fight coronavirus in May 2021. They have also mentioned that it’s high time, everyone needs to maintain a healthy lifestyle. As per the official spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, vitamins D, C, and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

North America accounted for the maximum share in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) on account of its major economies including the US and Canada. The increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about the supplements, and high per capita income are supporting the regional market dominance. Moreover, Europe follows the North America region in the sales of immune health supplement market of 2019. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027, particularly due to raising awareness about the supplements among the increasing health freaks population. Additionally, the rising disposable income is further bolstering the regional market value.

Some of the leading competitors are Amway Corp, Bayer AG, Bio Tech Pharmacal, BioGaia, Cellderm Technologies Inc., Daflorn Ltd., EuroPharma, Inc., Glanbia, Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NOW Foods, NutriGold Inc, Seroyal, The Himalayan Drug Company, and Vital Nutrients among others. The major players are continuously involved in the development of advanced products that can provide more health benefits to the consumers. Additionally, the players are also aggressively handling their marketing plans for wider reach.

Some of the key observations regarding the immune health supplement industry include:

An India-based SmartValue Ltd. has unveiled its range of immunity products in May 2021, particularly to aid a healthy lifestyle in this pandemic period. The product portfolio has now expanded with neem tablets, giloy tablets, ashwagandha capsules, spirulina capsules, iron, and folic capsules, vitamin C non-chewable tablets, and a variety of juices like noni, amla with honey, and aloe vera with honey among others.





In 2021, VidaCap the US based supplement label has launched a premier range of vegan mushroom extract capsules. These are made from organic extracts of whole mushroom fruiting bodies and are available in varied formulations for a variety of applications. The fungal specific are studied to possess a range of therapeutic applications like these applications can boost immune health, reduce stress and anxiety, and even reduce chronic inflammation, and oxidative stress.



