U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.67
    +34.38 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,386.80
    +251.81 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,918.63
    +89.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.39
    +38.88 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +2.30 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.90
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    +0.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9639
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    -0.2010 (-5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4290
    -0.3620 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.78
    -721.02 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.64
    +13.86 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.16
    +22.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Immune Health Supplements Market is Expected to See a growth of 10.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

·7 min read

Government Support to Enhance Food Ingredients Will Offer Immune Health Supplements US$ 61.0 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032. Pharmacies & Drug Stores to Showcase High Demand for Immune Support Products

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global immune health supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 61.0 Bn by 2032.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo


Governments of various countries are helping manufacturers by publicizing the health advantages of immune health supplements. Government support for promoting the inclusion of fiber elements in food items has prompted producers to turn to fiber-based food supplements.

Furthermore, numerous government and private firms across the world are creating marketing campaigns to promote the use of immune health supplements to manage and prevent diseases & lower the occurrence of numerous chronic health issues. Immune health supplements are natural ingredients that are manufactured by many regulatory authorities, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Europe and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in North America, which are becoming more restrictive regarding the ingredients used in food products and their appropriate labeling in order to encourage organic or natural foods for better consumer health.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15575

Besides, rapid digitization has led to a high level of online retailing adoption in developing countries like India. Online sales through e-commerce have put a lot of pressure on the sector and allowed it to flourish in a new way with the development of a better sales channel. Convenience linked with easy access and payment options for online purchases, free home delivery, and return or exchange policies are also expected to boost immune health supplements market expansion to a great extent in India.

Key Takeaways from Immune Health Supplements Market Study

  • The North America immune health supplements market is predicted to generate a share of more than 32% during the forecast period.

  • The global immune health supplements market exhibited growth at a CAGR of 9.3% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

  • Top 3 countries in the global immune health supplements market are likely to account for a share of 31.4% in the assessment period.

  • Based on form, the powder segment is projected to remain at the forefront in the global immune health supplements market in the forthcoming years.

  • By product type, the vitamins & minerals segment is estimated to dominate the global immune health supplements market in the forecast period.

"Owing to rising health concerns, consumers are rapidly inclining towards the consumption of those products that would provide them with immunity-boosting properties. This factor is projected to drive growth in the immune health supplements market," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Preview Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/immune-health-supplements-market

Competitive Landscape: Immune Health Supplements Market

Recognizing the increased demand for immune health supplements, many large dietary supplement firms have entered the immune health supplements market. Numerous significant businesses in the food and beverage sector are also forming strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions with immune health supplement producers in order to develop innovative products and achieve a greater share in the immune health supplements market.

Some of the leading companies present in the global immune health supplements market include Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp, The Nature's Bounty Co., Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd, American Health, Unilever, Sanofi, Danone SA, and Nestle SA among others.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Immune Health Supplements Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global canned pasta market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on the form (powder, liquid, capsules & soft gels, tablets, pills, gummies, and bars), based on product type (vitamins & minerals, amino acids & proteins, herbal supplements, probiotic supplements, amino acids & proteins, omega 3 fatty acids, and others), based on customer orientation (men, women, senior citizen, and others) and based on sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, online retail stores, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food & beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15575

Immune Health Supplements Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

  • Vitamin & Mineral Supplements

  • Herbal Supplements

  • Probiotic Supplements

  • Amino Acids & Proteins

  • Omega 3 Fatty Acids

  • Others

By Form:

  • Powder

  • Liquid

  • Capsules & Soft Gels

  • Tablet

  • Pills

  • Gummies

  • Bars

By Customer Orientation:

  • Men

  • Women

  • Senior Citizen

  • Others (Kids & Toddlers)

By Sales Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Departmental Stores

  • Pharmacies & Drug Stores

  • Online Retail Stores

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

  3.6. Global Drinkable Yogurt Market - Pricing Analysis

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15575


Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements Market Size: The global dietary supplements market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 163.12 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8% by 2022-2032

North American Dietary Supplements Market: On the basis of geography North American Dietary Supplements market is segmented into Unites States of America, Mexico and Canada

Probiotic Supplements Market Share: The probiotic supplements market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period. Nutritional supplements have been and are likely to continue their dominance in the probiotics dietary supplements market

Digestive Health Supplements Market Trends: The global digestive health supplements market is estimated to reach at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2022. With demand growing at a 6% CAGR, the market size will reach US$ 29.6 Bn over the forecast period

Postnatal Health Supplements Market Analysis: FMI expects the global postnatal health supplements market to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period 2021-2031

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com   
Browse Latest Market reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immune-health-supplements-market-is-expected-to-see-a-growth-of-10-2-cagr-between-2022-and-2032--future-market-insights-inc-301635471.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen stock explodes higher after potential 'mega blockbuster' Alzheimer's drug study

    Biogen stock rips higher on a promising new drug. Here's what Wall Street is saying.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • Biogen Explodes Higher After Potential Mega Blockbuster Alzheimer's Drug Succeeds

    Biogen stock catapulted Wednesday — bringing shares of other Alzheimer's plays with it — after its experimental treatment succeeded in a test.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Several biotech stocks have outperformed the struggling market this year. This list includes Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Let's consider why these three biotechs are solid buys for the next decade.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Biogen shares soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lift rivals

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc was set to add more than $10 billion to its market capitalization on Wednesday, as a surprise trial success of the experimental Alzheimer's drug it developed with Eisai was hailed as an unequivocal win by analysts. The trial results released on late Tuesday could mark a rare victory in the search for a treatment for the memory-robbing disease after years of clinical failures. Biogen's stock surged 35.4% to $267.61 in early U.S. trading, putting it on track to erase all of its losses this year.

  • Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer's Drug Trial

    "Today's announcement gives patients and their families hope that lecanemab, if approved, can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease," said Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos.

  • Drug Slows Progression of Alzheimer’s in Big Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. surged and led other drugmakers’ shares higher amid optimism about their breakthrough trial results on Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The two partners

  • Biogen says its new Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline in late-stage study

    A global study of Biogen Inc.'s new drug, lecanemab, showed statistically significant improvement in slowing the cognitive effects of Alzheimer's disease compared to a placebo, the company said.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • Eisai shares indicated sharply higher after trial of experimental drug slows Alzheimer’s progression

    Eisai and Biogen BIIB said Wednesday that their drug, lecanemab, reduced cognitive and functional decline by 27%, compared with a placebo, over 18 months in a Phase 3 study of 1,800 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Success Was a Shock. Now There Are 5 Big Questions.

    Data from Eisai and its partner Biogen are startling because their drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline, and suggest that a theory that seemed all but disproved still has legs.

  • Is This the First Alzheimer's Drug to Actually Work?

    Biogen and Eisai announced a positive surprise for a closely-watched Alzheimer's drug candidate in a late-stage study.

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • Context Therapeutics halting 'noncritical R&D' spending to extend cash runway

    The Philadelphia company is not eliminating any positions as it continues to develop treatments for cancers that afflict women.

  • Pharming Announces US FDA Acceptance for Priority Review of its New Drug Application for Leniolisib

    Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (NASDAQ: PHAR) announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review its New Drug Application (NDA) for leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, to treat the rare primary immunodeficiency activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older in the US. The FDA has assigned a Prescription

  • Seagen (SGEN) Inks Deal With LAVA Therapeutics for LAVA-1223

    Seagen (SGEN) signs an exclusive agreement with LAVA Therapeutics to develop and commercialize the latter's preclinical asset, LAVA-1223, targeting EGFR-expressing solid tumors.