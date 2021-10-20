U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.25
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.00
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,035.96
    +2,017.76 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.50
    +20.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.51
    -6.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Immune Health Supplements Market Size | Is Projected to Reach USD 31.50 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Immune Health Supplements Market Research Report Are Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States) ,Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States) ,BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden) ,Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia) ,Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland) , Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands) , Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States) ,USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States) , Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany) , NOW Foods (Illinois, United States) , Pfizer (New York, United States) ,Other key market players

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immune health supplements market is set to gain momentum from the rising awareness of clean label products infused with minimally processed and natural ingredients. In May 2020, for instance, Ancient Nutrition introduced a new range of SBO Probiotics including Men’s, Women’s, Gut Restore, and Ultimate. These were developed by blending an organic fermented blend of superfoods and strain-diverse soil-based organisms (SBO) probiotics.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 18.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 31.50 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 18.22 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Ingredient , Form , Source , Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding Self-care and Well Being to Fuel Demand

Innovation and Formulation of New Immunity Boosters to Drive Market Growth

Clean Label Trend is on Rise and will Drive Market Growth


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/immune-health-supplements-market-103319


A list of immune health supplements producers operating in the global market:

  • Herbalife Nutrition (California, United States)

  • Nutramax Laboratories (Maryland, United States)

  • BioGaia (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Blackmores Limited (New South Wales, Australia)

  • Glanbia, Plc (Kilkenny, Ireland)

  • Royal DSM (Heerlen, Netherlands)

  • Alticor Inc. (Amway) (Michigan, United States)

  • USANA Health Sciences (Utah, United States)

  • Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • NOW Foods (Illinois, United States)

  • Pfizer (New York, United States)

  • Other key market players

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Novel Supplements

The market is consolidated with the presence of a few companies that are mainly focusing on scientific research activities to create unique immune health supplements for gaining more consumers. Some of the others are participating in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

  • March 2020: Swisse introduced its products in the Indian market. The company would offer premium-quality products to its Indian consumers. It has adopted the digital strategy in the country and its main focus is on the millennial population, under the age of 35.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/immune-health-supplements-market-103319


Demand Soars amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Prevent Transmission Worldwide

The COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for immune health supplements as people are consuming these products to prevent the transmission of coronavirus across the globe. Hence, several manufacturers are trying to develop new products to keep up with the high demand. In March 2021, for instance, Growrich Manufacturing introduced its virgin coconut oil (VCO) capsules owing to the high demand for immunity boosters to reduce COVID-19 infections. We are providing detailed reports to help you find the best growth strategy.

Online Channels Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Internet Penetration

Based on the ingredient type, this market is segregated into omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, amino acids, herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, and others. By form, it is divided into soft gels/capsules, tablets, powder, liquids, and others. Based on the source type, it is categorized into plant-based and animal-based.

Lastly, by distribution channels, it is grouped into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies & drug stores, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Out of these, the online stores segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years and show high immune health supplements market share backed by the increasing penetration of the internet and the surging adoption of e-commerce shopping websites.

Increasing Interest in Health and Fitness to Augment Growth

Millions of customers across the globe are seeking immune health supplements infused with probiotics, herbal extracts, and vitamins to maintain good health. This is majorly occurring because of the increasing interest in health and fitness. Doctors nowadays are creating higher awareness regarding the importance of the immune system in fighting various chronic ailments.

Numerous government and private organizations are also providing funds to conduct R&D activities. Embria Health Sciences, for instance, has provided funds for conducting a large number of research studies revolving around EpiCore. However, if combined with other medicines or taken before surgeries, these supplements can cause adverse effects. It may hinder the immune health supplements market growth in the near future.

Report Coverage-

Our research report aims to estimate the future growth potential and size of the immune health supplements industry. It covers factors inducing growth, such as industry-specific challenges, opportunities, restraints, and drivers. The report also involves various secondary sources, databases, and directories, such as the U.S. FDA, Health & Safety Council of North America (SEHSC), Bloomberg, and others.


Quick Buy - Immune Health Supplements Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103319


Rising Awareness about Self-wellness and Health to Help North America Dominate

Regionally, North America earned USD 6.58 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the near future because of the rising awareness among people regarding health and self-wellness. At the same time, the surging prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity would propel regional growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position on account of rapid urbanization that is further making people incline rapidly towards immunity health supplements. Additionally, the rising changes in lifestyle and increasing health consciousness among the populace would aid growth in this region. At present, the COVID-19 pandemic has created high demand for immune boosting health supplements containing elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and D in this region.


Table Of Content :

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Market Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Snapshot of Parent/Related: Immune Health Supplements Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Immune Health Supplements Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • New Product Launch

    • Technological Advancements

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

  • Global Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Ingredient Type

      • Vitamins

      • Minerals

      • Herbal Botanical Extracts

      • Probiotics

      • Amino Acids

      • Omega 3-fatty acids

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Form

      • Soft Gels/Capsules

      • Tablets

      • Powder

      • Liquids

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Source Type

      • Plant-Based

      • Animal-Based

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Distribution Channel

      • Pharmacies and Drug Stores

      • Hypermarket/Supermarket

      • Online Stores

      • Specialty Store

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

Toc Continue…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immune-health-supplements-market-103319


Global Immune Health Supplements Market Segmentation :

By Ingredient Type

  • Vitamins

  • Minerals

  • Herbal Botanical Extracts

  • Probiotics

  • Amino Acids

  • Omega 3-fatty acids

  • Others

By Form

  • Soft Gels/Capsules

  • Tablets

  • Powder

  • Liquids

  • Others

By Source Type

  • Plant-Based

  • Animal-Based

By Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies and Drug Stores

  • Hypermarket/Supermarket

  • Online Stores

  • Specialty Store

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • By Ingredient Type

    • By Form

    • By Source Type

    • By Distribution Channel

    • By Country


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/immune-health-supplements-market-103319


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • The hottest new crypto trend: What is the Tungsten Cube?

    Yahoo Finance chats to the makers of Tungsten Cubes and why the crypto community is fascinated by them.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Oil Falls From 7-Year High as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell from the highest level in seven years as China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter, while a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • 3 Singapore companies ranked among world's best employers

    Which employers have been ranked the best in the world by their employees? How willing are employees to recommend their firms to others. Here's a look at the best employers in the world.

  • Bayer: farmers pre-buying crop inputs as supply-chain snarls continue

    CHICAGO/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. farmers are pre-buying seeds and chemicals they need earlier than normal, in a bid to secure supplies for next spring amid sector-wide supply-chain problems, a top executive at German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm Bayer AG said on Tuesday. Bayer also estimates its average seed prices will go up about 5% for 2022, Liam Condon, president of Bayer's agricultural unit, told Reuters on Tuesday. "What we're seeing is a pretty robust order book," Condon said.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge

    The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015. Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit

  • Pig-to-human organ transplants a step closer after new test

    Scientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • The Most Disruptive Energy And Healthcare Stocks Of The Year

    The trillion-dollar healthcare and energy sectors are undergoing a major transformation, and it will have a lasting impact on the world as we know it

  • Rice Set to Climb as Fertilizer Rally Drives Up Farm Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The massive rally in fertilizers is coming for rice, a staple food for half of the world’s population, with farmers in one of the top exporters bracing for exorbitant prices of crop nutrients in the coming planting season. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.