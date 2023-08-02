Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) insiders have significant skin in the game with 28% ownership

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 28% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Immuneering regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Immuneering.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Immuneering?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Immuneering. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Immuneering's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 22% of Immuneering shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder. Benjamin Zeskind, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Immuneering

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Immuneering Corporation. Insiders have a US$86m stake in this US$311m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Immuneering you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

