Press Release

29 September 2021

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Outcome of Subscription in Incentive Program LTI 2021/2024

Immunicum AB (publ) announced today the outcome of the subscription of employee stock options and restricted share units in the incentive program LTI 2021/2024 resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021. In total, 1,286,092 employee stock options and 660,000 restricted share units have been subscribed, representing a dilution of 0.97 percent if all employee stock options and restricted share units are exercised.

The Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2021 resolved to implement a performance-based incentive program (“LTI 2021/2024”). The incentive program includes employee stock options (the “Employee Stock Option Program 2021/2024) and restricted share units (the “Restricted Share Unit Program 2021/2024”).

The Employee Stock Option Program 2021/2024

The Employee Stock Option Program 2021/2024 is directed to senior executives and key employees in the group and comprises of a maximum of 1,678,453 employee stock options. In total, 1,286,092 employee stock options have been subscribed and allocated. Each employee stock option entitles the holder a right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the exercise period at a subscription price corresponding to SEK 7.35, which corresponds to 140 per cent of the volume-weighted average price paid during the period commencing at 5 May 2021 up until and including 19 May 2021 of the noted paid prices for shares in the Company. The exercise period commences on 1 September 2024 up to and including 31 October 2024.

The Restricted Share Unit Program 2021/2024

The Restricted Share Unit Program 2021/2024 is directed to other employees in the group and comprises a maximum of 834,300 restricted share units. In total, 660,000 restricted share units have been subscribed and allocated. Each restricted share unit entitles the holder a right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the exercise period at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share. The current quota value is SEK 0.05 per share. The exercise period commences on 1 September 2024 up to and including 31 October 2024.

Story continues

The information in this press release is information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact persons set out below at 8:00 am CEST on 29 September, 2021.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +31 713 322 627

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Kristina Windrup Olander

Spikinc AB

Telephone: +46 72 545 34 74

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Sophia Hergenhan & Jacob Verghese

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu





ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

Attachment



