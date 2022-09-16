Immunify.Life Successfully Closes Initial Fundraising Rounds Securing $2M from Blue-Chip Blockchain VCs

Immunify.Life

The funds will be used to implement in-country fieldwork to address global challenges including HIV treatment rates and vaccination management in Africa

Sydney, Australia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Immunify.Life, the transformative and self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem secured by blockchain, is proud to announce the successful closure of its seed and private investment rounds. The platform raised approximately $2M from widely recognized and respected investors in the blockchain and digital transformation spaces, including BluFolio, a Switzerland-based blockchain VC.

Immunify.Life CEO Guy Newing commented on the partnership by saying: “Immunify.Life is built to address the many challenges of HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis, and other vaccination programs. With blockchain-based functionality that can revolutionize healthcare services provision in Africa and beyond, we are committed to improving patient health outcomes using science, innovation, and technology. With this new funding round, we are that much closer to making these benefits a reality.”

Founding partner at BluFolio AG James Dougall also commented on the partnership and said: “Blufolio invests today at the confluence of blockchain opportunity and sustainability initiatives. We are passionate believers that digital and blockchain technologies are driving unprecedented innovation. Immunify.Life represents one of the key verticals we look at healthtech specifically the Cardano blockchain, and digital health to tackle some of the most pressing and chronic issues with healthcare data management.”

The beachhead HIV field project is currently underway in Kenya. There are approximately 20,000 HIV-related deaths and 40,000 new infections in Kenya every year. All in all, over 1.5 million people are living with HIV in the country. 30% of these people do not use life-saving treatments that are available to them, even though these treatments (antiretroviral drugs, or ART) can substantially reduce AIDS-related death.

Story continues

Using a cryptocurrency-based rewards system, Immunify.Life hopes to improve patient adherence rates to available treatments. The project is being delivered in partnership with local science and technology universities and the regional Kenyan government. With the latest funding round, the study has commenced patient recruitment and the successful use of cryptocurrency to save lives is now even closer to becoming a reality.

To help fund the expansion of these types of critical healthcare and data collection projects in Kenya and Zambia, Immunify.Life is now commencing a strategic round of fundraising. For more information on funding and how to contribute or participate, please send an email contact@immunify.life.

About Immunify.Life

Immunify.Life is a transformative and self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem secured by blockchain. Its vision is to use blockchain technology to address the world's biggest health issues by strengthening health systems and access to health data via an incentivized health management data capture tool.

It provides an all-in-one platform and ecosystem to capture full, transparent health records of secured patient medical information and offers the patient direct access to personal data via a unique health identification tag with the ability to consolidate this data to enable capture and utilization of Big Data for Health.

In this context, the organization intends to scale rapidly from the implementation and growth of its patient base through collaborations with relevant government health ministries and subsidiary entities, as well as non-governmental organizations, partner health organizations, and for-profit partners, sponsors, and donors.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com







