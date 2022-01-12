U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,152.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,836.50
    +5.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.90
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.81
    +0.59 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.23
    -1.17 (-6.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3830
    +0.0730 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,993.20
    +1,110.80 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.48
    +31.06 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.68
    +46.31 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Immunization Action Coalition (IAC) Announces Rebrand as Immunize.org

·3 min read

The rebrand raises the organization's visibility as the premier source of immunization education and advocacy in support of frontline healthcare professionals delivering COVID-19, influenza, and other life-saving immunizations.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunization Action Coalition, the nation's premier source of immunization information for all frontline immunizers, takes the name of its flagship website to become Immunize.org. The rebrand affirms Immunize.org's 31-year legacy of service in support of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, and medical assistants who administer vaccines, and the state and local immunization coalitions who work to improve vaccination access. This mission was elevated to critical importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immunizeorg-rebrand-social-media-examples
Immunizeorg-rebrand-social-media-examples

Immunize.org supports healthcare professionals who vaccinate and advocates for policies to increase vaccination access.

"By rebranding with the name most familiar to the healthcare professionals we serve, we hope to make it easier for more frontline healthcare vaccinators to find us and our resources," said Immunize.org CEO Kelly L. Moore, MD, MPH. "The past year has been critically important for immunization providers, many of whom are recruits new to vaccination programs, as hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized, recommended, and delivered in a vaccination program of unprecedented scale to stem the tide of the pandemic."

Since January 2020, Immunize.org's COVID-19 website has provided regularly updated and curated links to the latest clinical resources and guidance about COVID-19 vaccinations from CDC, FDA, and major public health and clinical professional organizations. A generous grant from CDC enabled design and distribution of millions of buttons and stickers in a national COVID-19 vaccine confidence campaign. Immunize.org experts help the media understand and communicate the complexities of vaccination. Their Ask the Experts: COVID-19 Vaccines resource is full of practical answers to clinical questions about the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The free weekly e-newsletter, IZ Express, delivers the latest COVID-19 and other immunization news, resources, and training opportunities to more than 53,000 subscribers every Wednesday morning.

With this rebrand, Immunize.org affirms its mission to work alongside its public health, nonprofit advocacy, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industry partners throughout the immunization community to provide free access to comprehensive vaccination education resources and to advocate for policies that better protect the public from all vaccine-preventable diseases.

In coming months, Immunize.org will unveil a new website platform with improved searchability to keep accurate, up-to-date educational resources at the fingertips of immunizers and the public.

"We are honored to serve more than 35,000 daily visitors to our flagship website, www.immunize.org, and our 53,000 IZ Express subscribers who depend on our weekly updates," adds Moore. "Frontline vaccinators have relied on us for three decades. Today, thousands of new frontline vaccinators are not aware of Immunize.org and our mission to help healthcare professionals deliver quality immunization services to people of all ages. In 2022, we are redoubling our efforts to increase our visibility and extend our reach. Working together with our partners and the healthcare professionals we serve, we can protect our communities from vaccine-preventable disease and save lives by raising immunization rates across our nation."

About Immunize.org (formerly Immunization Action Coalition [IAC])
The mission of Immunize.org is to increase immunization rates and prevent disease throughout the United States. We create and distribute educational materials for healthcare professionals and the public that enhance the delivery of safe and effective immunization services. We work to improve national and state vaccine policy. Immunize.org also facilitates communication about the safety, efficacy, and use of vaccines within the broad immunization community of patients, parents, healthcare organizations, and government health agencies. For more information, visit www.immunize.org.

Contact: Julie Murphy, julie@immunize.org, +01 651-647-9009

Immunizeorg-CEO-Kelly-Moore-headshot
Immunizeorg-CEO-Kelly-Moore-headshot
Immunizeorg-rebrand-logo
Immunizeorg-rebrand-logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunization-action-coalition-iac-announces-rebrand-as-immunizeorg-301457759.html

SOURCE Immunize.org

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Stock Is Tumbling Because Its Alzheimer’s Drug Just Got Some Really Bad News

    Medicare should only cover Biogen ‘s Aduhelm drug for certain recipients who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials, officials at the organization that oversees the national health insurance program proposed Tuesday evening. Biogen stock was tumbling. If approved, the decision would restrict access to the first Alzheimer’s therapy approved in decades by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • We were promised Pfizer pills. Where are the other COVID treatments?

    The U.S. purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment in a $5 billion deal. Where are they?

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Releases a Letter to Shareholders - 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) is providing a letter to shareholders, included below.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Novavax CEO: ‘We’re on track’ to deliver a couple billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • Medicare to Pay for Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Drug in Clinical-Trial Patients

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will cover the cost of the drug Aduhelm, but as part of further clinical testing.

  • Amazon’s 5 best-selling cardio machines will definitely make you sweat

    Luckily, you don't need to spend a lot to sweat a lot.

  • How I built the home gym of my dreams for under $250 per exercise machine

    Gyms across the country took a huge hit last year. Even though things have reopened, it may still be quite a while before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed permanently due to a lack of business. It's definitely a bummer, but it's also a tough business to be in … The post How I built the home gym of my dreams for under $250 per exercise machine appeared first on BGR.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations that people should isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead of 10. A spokesperson for CVS said that the company is providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time workers, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more. The company also added that paid leave is available only to employees who are vaccinated, approved for a reasonable accommodation, or otherwise covered by local laws.

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Where can you buy a COVID-19 at-home test? Here's what to know and where to look

    Here's where you can buy at-home COVID-19 tests like BinaxNOW and QuickVue from retailers like Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, Amazon and more.

  • Can ice cream help COVID-19 symptoms?

    It’s extremely difficult to find the bright side in a pandemic, but that’s exactly why it’s important to focus on the little things. Case in point: Ice cream can be a big help for those with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, reports Eat This, Not That.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • Mad Cow Disease Drives Asian Nations to Halt Canada Beef Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwo