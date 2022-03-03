U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Immuno-oncology Cell Therapy Market worth $34.69 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·8 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Market Therapy Type (CAR-T Cells, NK & NKT Cells, TAA/TSA targeted T Cell, TCR T Cell, Cytokine-induced killer cells, Dendritic cells, Macrophages, and Other Cell Therapies), Major Indication (Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Melanoma, Lymphoma, Leukemia, and Others) – Technology Trends, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030."

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo

According to the latest market research research, the global Immuno-oncology cell therapies market size is valued at US$ 7.20 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 34.69 Billion in 2030 recording a promising CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 through 2030.

Request for Demo Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1083

The introduction of new immunotherapies for cancer treatment has drastically transformed the landscape of the oncology industry. Immunotherapy is a relatively recent topic of cancer treatment. Immunotherapy aims to use the immune system's ability to recognize, target, and kill malignant cells. Immuno-oncology is a biological treatment that boosts the body's immune system to stop cancer growth. The oncology market today could be quickly superseded by next-generation therapies in the upcoming forecast period. Their ongoing clinical trials and recent FDA approvals emphasize their potential as effective first-line or follow-up cancer medicines. One of the most significant developments in cancer since the introduction of chemotherapy is the approval of CAR-T cell therapy products. The current clinical development focuses on identifying new indications for T cell therapy, developing safer T cell therapy platforms, and manufacturing T cell therapy more efficiently. Furthermore, COVID-19 Pandemic is significantly increasing the need for immuno-oncology cell therapies, and hence, in future, there will be a high requirement of cell therapies, which will ultimately result in immuno-oncology cell therapy market growth.

The Immuno-oncology Cell Therapy market growth is attributed to numerous factors including fast adoption of cancer immunotherapies over other conventional cancer treatments, development of bioinformatics tools, high prevalence of cancer worldwide, and increased demand for personalized medicine. According to the American Cancer Society, In 2020, 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. The rising number of research and funding activities in the immune-oncology and robust focus on research activities from government health institutions and pharma giants in Immuno-oncology therapy development is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of various bioinformatics tools reduces the cost and time of the drug development process, enabling pharmaceutical companies to monitor and evaluate their products more efficiently and rapidly. Thus, bioinformatics and different software tools increase the interest of researchers to innovate novel cancer therapies, thereby increasing the adoption of the cancer immunotherapy market.

Request for Proposal/ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-immuno-oncology-cell-therapy-market/1083

However, the high cost of immuno-oncology therapies, stringent regulatory requirements for biomarkers, and poor reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to high healthcare expenditure and awareness among people. European region also holds a significant market share for the immuno-oncology cell therapies market. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and increased clinical trial programs in healthcare will drive the market in the European region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period (2021-2030) due to the high prevalence of cancer, increasing use of bioinformatics tools & data for drug designing, and rising government funding for healthcare sector. Significantly, China, India, and Japan are the major countries in this market.

The immuno-oncology cell therapy market is fragmented with the presence of many players with therapeutic products in clinical trials, which are expected to get approval in the upcoming forecast period. Most of the leading players use various strategies such as new product launches in developed countries, partnerships, expansions, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their value in this market. In January 2021, Novartis (Switzerland) collaborated with BeiGene, Ltd. to in-license tislelizumab from BeiGene, Ltd. in major markets outside of China. This agreement is expected to accelerate the potential for Novartis to enter the large and growing checkpoint inhibitor field. Tislelizumab is an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages

Need Customization: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1083

The global immuno-oncology cell therapy market covers prominent players like Agios Pharmaceutical, Atara Biotherapeutics, Novartis, Juno Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd., Kite Pharma, Autolus Limited, China Immunotech Co., Ltd., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, bluebird bio, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cell Design Labs, Calibr, Carina Biotech, Editas Medicine, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Cell Medica, Amgen, Celularity, Celyad, Fortress Bio, Fate Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, JW Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Ziopharm, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Medigene, Medisix Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Lion TCR, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Posedia Therapeutics, Zelluna Immunotherapy, and others prominent players.

Key Developments:

  • In Dec 2021, Novartis unveiled T-ChargeTM, its next-generation CAR-T platform, which will serve as the platform for several new investigational CAR-T cell therapies in the Novartis pipeline. Novartis continues to improve the T-Charge platform, which protects T cell stemness, a crucial attribute linked to therapeutic potential, while also implementing significant process savings.

  • In Nov 2021, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced that CT041, an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate against the claudin18.2 protein (CLDN18.2) for the treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ), has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) eligibility by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

  • In Aug 2021, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Kite's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KITE-363, the company's first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment that targets two antigens, CD19 and CD20. Kite intends to begin a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial assessing KITE-363 in large B-cell lymphoma with this approval (LBCL).

  • In Aug 2019, Celgene and Immatics Biotechnologies will collaborate to explore breakthrough adoptive cell therapies for a variety of diseases. Immatics plans to develop T-Cell Receptor Engineered T-cell Therapy (TCR-T) programmes targeting solid tumour targets found by Immatics' XPRESIDENT technology under the terms of the firms' strategic collaboration and option agreement.

  • In Jan 2018, Celgene Corporation (U.S.) acquired Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), a company engaged in the development of CAR T and TCR (T cell receptor) therapeutics. This acquisition added a novel scientific platform and scalable manufacturing capabilities to complement Celgene's haematology and oncology leadership.

Get Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1083

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Therapy Type

  • CAR-T Cells

  • N.K. & NKT Cells

  • TAA/TSA targeted T Cell

  • TCR T Cell

  • Cytokine-induced killer cells

  • Dendritic cells

  • Macrophages

  • Other Cell Therapies

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Major Indication

  • Head & Neck Cancer

  • Lung Cancer

  • Kidney Cancer

  • Melanoma

  • Lymphoma

  • Leukemia

  • Others

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Europe Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

North America Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Asia Pacific Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Immuno-oncology cell therapies market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a detailed analysis of the prospects for global Immuno-oncology cell therapies market

  • To receive clinical trial/pipeline analysis of Immuno-oncology cell therapies market

  • To analyze the Immuno-oncology cell therapies market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on Immuno-oncology cell therapies market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

  • Mergers & Acquisition, Major Investments, in Immuno-oncology cell therapies market industry

To Get More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-immuno-oncology-cell-therapy-market/1083

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapies Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immuno-oncology-cell-therapy-market-worth-34-69-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301494799.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

