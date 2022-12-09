U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.28
    -1.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,713.90
    -67.58 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,094.37
    +12.36 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.12
    -11.17 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -1.06 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.20
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.49 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    +0.0690 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3600
    -0.2700 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,151.66
    -46.86 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.73
    -2.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Immuno-oncology Global Market to Grow by 20.3% Annually Through 2030 on the Back of Increased Healthcare Expenditure, Technological Advances and Novel Product Launches

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Imuno-oncology Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by Region, Segment, Type (Checkpoint Modulators, Cancer Vaccines) and End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute), 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The immuno-oncology market size was valued at US$45.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.30% during 2022-2030. The immuno-oncology market report provides an executive-level overview of the immuno-oncology market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market, and key product and platform stack in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The immuno-oncology market size was valued at US$45.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Major factors such as an increase in healthcare expenditure, a rise in the prevalence and incidence of cancer, a surge in technological advancement in cancer treatment, and novel product launches are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Scope

  • Overview of immuno-oncology including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, and product & company profile

  • Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the class, end-users, and geographic segments.

  • Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the key class segments.

  • Immuno-oncology market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the end-user segment.

  • The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the immune-oncology market.

Reasons to Buy

  • This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global immuno-oncology market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

  • Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in immuno-oncology markets.

  • The report also highlights key class and end-user segments.

  • With different charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

  • The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in immuno-oncology market.

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

  • Technological Advancement in Immuno-Oncology Treatment

  • The Emergence of Combination Therapies to Treat Different Types of Cancers

  • Increasing Strategic Partnerships and M&A

Market Drivers

  • Approval of Novel Therapies

  • Increase in Financing and Investments for Immunotherapies

  • Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

Market Challenges

  • High Cost of Immuno-Oncology Therapies

  • Challenges Associated With Identifying Significant Biomarkers for Immunotherapies

  • Adverse Effects of the Immuno-Oncology Products

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Market Landscape

Chapter 3: Value Chain Analysis
3.1 Immuno-oncology Value Chain
3.1.1 Bispecific antibodies value chain overview
3.1.2 Cancer vaccines value chain overview
3.1.3 Cell therapies value chain overview
3.1.4 Checkpoint modulators value chain overview
3.1.5 Cytokines value chain overview
3.1.6 Oncolytic viruses value chain overview

Chapter 4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Global immuno-oncology market is competitive market characterized by high competition with differentiated products available

Chapter 5: Regulatory Framework
5.2 US regulatory framework
5.2.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
5.3 EU regulatory framework
5.3.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
5.4 Japan regulatory framework
5.4.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts
5.5 China regulatory framework
5.5.1 Key market access and regulatory concepts

Chapter 6: Immuno-oncology Market, Pipeline Analysis in 8MM
6.3 Highest grossing pipeline products by class
6.3.1 Bispecific antibody
6.3.2 Vaccine products
6.3.3 Cell therapy products
6.3.4 Checkpoint modulator products
6.3.5 Cytokine products
6.3.6 Oncolytic virus products

Chapter 7: Immuno-Oncology Market, Marketed Products in 8 MM

Chapter 8: Market Size 2022-2030
8.1 Market Share Analysis of Leading Drugs
8.3 COVID-19 impact

Chapter 9: Global Immuno-oncology Market by Class

  • Checkpoint Modulators

  • Cancer Vaccines

  • Cell Therapies

  • Bispecific Antibodies

  • Cytokines

  • Oncolytic Viruses

Chapter 10: Global Immuno-oncology Market by End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Cancer Research Centers

  • Others

Chapter 11: Global Immuno-oncology Market by Geography

  • North America Immuno-oncology Market

  • Europe Immuno-oncology Market 2022-2030

  • Asia-Pacific Immuno-oncology Market 2022-2030

  • ROW Immuno-oncology market 2022-2030

Chapter 12: Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Chapter 13: Companies

Chapter 14: Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • LEGEND BIOTECH CORP.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Merck & Co.

  • Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nm0c2

Source: GlobalData

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immuno-oncology-global-market-to-grow-by-20-3-annually-through-2030-on-the-back-of-increased-healthcare-expenditure-technological-advances-and-novel-product-launches-301699267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Ambrx Shares Surge After Encouraging Early Safety, Efficacy Data From Breast Cancer Candidate

    Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: AMAM) announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 ACE‑Breast-03 study. The data presented demonstrated a 51.7% overall response rate (ORR) and 100% disease control rate (DCR) after treatment with ARX788 in HER2-positive mBC patients who are resistant or refractory to T-DM1. ACE-Breast-03 is a Phase 2 study of ARX788 for patients whose metastatic disease is resistant or refractory to T-DXd, T-DM1, or tucatinib-containing regimens. Related: Ambrx Bi

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • Nvidia Rallies to Its 200-day Moving Average Line: Now What?

    Shares of Nvidia are testing its 200-day moving average line. In the daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see that the shares have made a recovery from a low in early October. Prices closed above the 50-day moving average line by the end of October and the slope of this shorter average turned positive in early November.

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • Why Tesla Stock Revved Higher on Friday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors have been having a rough week. Through close of trading Thursday, shares of the electric car stock leader fell 11% from last week's close, as multiple reports of production slowdowns in Shanghai dinged the stock -- but there's better news for Tesla today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is up 4.1%, despite more news of production slowdowns in China.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • CANOPY GROWTH TO RING NASDAQ OPENING BELL

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, December 12, 2022.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Why Tilray Stock Is Down More Than 20% This Week

    The initial spike in Tilray and other cannabis stocks came after reports surfaced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoped to pass two cannabis reform bills before the holiday break. Top Republicans, however, managed to prevent the marijuana reform provisions from being attached to the version that was finalized Tuesday night. Federal banking laws keep Canadian marijuana companies like Tilray from doing business even in U.S. states that have legalized pot.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Copper, zinc, and potash mining is really good business right now, and these two are some of the cheapest stocks in the mining industry.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • Pharvaris Shares Surges On Positive Data From HAE Attacks Study, Makes Way For FDA To Remove Clinical Hold

    Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) announced topline data from the RAPIDe-1 Phase 2 study, demonstrating statistically significant results of PHVS416 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The study's primary endpoint is the change of a three-symptom composite (skin pain, skin swelling, abdominal pain) visual analog scale (VAS-3) score from pre-treatment to four hours post-treatment. Topline data from 147 attacks collected by 62 patients show that dose levels of PHVS416

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

    Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • Why Farfetch Is Plummeting 23% This Week

    Shares of online luxury brand marketplace Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are tumbling 23.5% this morning from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the fallout from a business update it filed with the SEC to kick off December continues to take a toll on the stock. While the numbers initially appeared encouraging, showing growth in gross merchandise value and adjusted EBITDA margins, the growth trajectory Farfetch was on has flattened dramatically, and partnerships it has undertaken aren't paying off as predicted. Part of the problem is that Farfetch's losses continue to widen.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.