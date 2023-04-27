Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 156.05 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the immuno-oncology (IO) market, which is USD 28.10 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 156.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research has unveiled a new report called " Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market " which provides an in-depth exploration of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape.

The market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market. This industry analysis report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2023-2030 for the market.

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an advanced area of research that seeks to help the body's immune system fight cancer. Drugs used for cancer treatment enhance or suppress the immune system to support the body's defenses against cancer, infections, and other diseases. To boost the immune system and help the body find and get rid of cancer cells, it uses substances created by the body or in a lab.

Government approval for cytokines, vaccines, tumor-directed monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint blockers, and other IO medications has contributed to substantial advancements in IO in recent years. The market is anticipated to increase as more people become aware of the benefits of IO over traditional approaches. In contrast to merely treating cancer, IO therapies stimulate the immune system, which helps to address a larger patient population. This will open up new potential for the industry's expansion throughout the forecast period.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Immuno-Oncology (IO) market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the worldwide Immuno-Oncology (IO) market are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

Opportunities:

Collaboration and partnerships are a promising opportunity

Companies have long collaborated with academic and research organizations in this industry for a long time through partnerships and in- or out-licensing agreements, and this trend has been accelerating in recent years. For instance, in September 2020, the US-based biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc., which specializes in drug discovery, research, and development, announced its research partnership with I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. This Chinese biopharmaceutical company has made significant advancements in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological drugs for immunology. Together, the two companies will focus on developing Lemzoparlimab (also known as TJC4), a novel anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody that I-Mab separately discovered and developed to treat a variety of malignancies. The agreement covers its commercialization and development. Additionally, the two parties could opt to continue working together.

The Immuno-Oncology (IO) industry is primarily led by companies like

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

GSK Plc. (UK.)

Eli Lilly and Company (US.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Pfizer Inc. (US.)

AbbVie Inc. (US.)

Genentech Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (UK.)

Recent Development

In 2021, Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was acquired by Sanofi SA, a biopharmaceutical and healthcare organization with its headquarters in France, for $1 billion. With the help of this acquisition, Sanofi is better able to develop novel treatments for cancer patients, conduct research on immune-oncology therapeutic candidates, find new drugs, bring these potentially better and safer treatment options to patients by collaborating as a center of excellence, and expand its oncology pipeline.

At Data Bridge Market Research, we employ a comprehensive and iterative research methodology aimed at minimizing deviations to provide the most accurate estimates and forecasts possible. Our approach involves utilizing both bottom-up and top-down methods to segment and estimate the quantitative aspects of the market. Furthermore, a recurring theme across all our research reports is data triangulation, which examines the market from three distinct perspectives.

To derive our market estimates and forecasts, we employ simulation models that are tailored for each study. We gather information on market dynamics, technology landscape, application development, and pricing trends, which are then fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. We compare these factors and quantify their impact on the forecast period using correlation, regression, and time series analysis. Our market forecasting is performed using a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and our team's industry experience and domain expertise.

Key Market Segments Covered in Immuno-Oncology (IO) Industry Research

Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokines

Targets

IDO1i

Oncolytic virus

STING agonist

TLR agonist

TIL

MEKi

TIGIT

CPI

GITR agonist

TGF-b trap

A2AR antagonist/CD73i

LAG-3

Anti-CTLA-4

MAGE-A3, VEGF

HDAC

STING

TIM-3

TGF-Beta

OX40

Indication

Malignant Tumors

Benign Tumors

End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

The rise in cancer cases will bolster the market growth

The market for immuno-oncology drugs is projected to expand due to the increase in cancer diagnoses worldwide. For instance, the American Cancer Society predicts that there will be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US in January 2022, or about 1,670 fatalities every day. Lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer are the top four cancer types globally, making up 43% of all new cancer cases. Lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer account for 43% of all new instances of cancer, making them the four most prevalent cancers worldwide. Therefore, it is projected that the rise in cancer incidence rates worldwide will increase the demand for immune-oncology medications.

Rising research and development funding will propel the market growth

Research and development funding is heavily invested in the fight against cancer, particularly precision medicine. Based on a person's genetic profile, precision medicine offers them individualized care. Consequently, the future of cancer treatment is likely to involve a combination of immunotherapy and personalized therapy. Better patient outcomes will surely be observed across a wide range of cancer types due to the advances in cancer management backed by the most recent surgical and radiation technology. These are the certain factors that propel the market growth.

Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the immuno-oncology (IO) market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the immuno-oncology (IO) market as a result of the disease's rising occurrence. The region's immuno-oncology (IO) market will also experience increased expansion due to the expanding accessibility of contemporary therapies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 owing to the uptake of cancer immunotherapy is expanding at a good rate. Additionally, it is expected that the immuno-oncology (IO) market will develop in the region in the upcoming years due to the rise in disease incidence and, consequently, the rising death rate.

Some of the Most Important Questions Scrutinized in the Business Intelligence Report:

What are the key growth parameters for this global market during the forecast period?

Which key players are expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors and manufacturers in this market?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market for business development and geographical expansion?

Which end-use industries can trigger high demand in the market over the forecast period?

What are the key segments in this market?

Which regional player will anticipated leading the global market in terms of size?

What is the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic?

Which obstacles must new players overcome in order to occupy a major position?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By Type Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By Targets Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By Indication Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By End User Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market, By Region Global Immuno-Oncology (IO) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

