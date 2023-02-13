Immunoassay Systems Global Market Report 2023: Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Sector Expansion

Company Logo

Global Market for Immunoassay Systems

Global Market for Immunoassay Systems

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Immunoassay Systems Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers / Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market

Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value Growth

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions

Immunoassay Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Quidel Corporation (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth

Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion

ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic Applications

Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance

Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market

Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence

Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems

Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection

SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy

Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend

Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make Substantial Gains

Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems

Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market

Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity Indicator

Growing Significance in Cancer Care

Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures

Diabetes Testing

Prenatal Testing

Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications

Blood Grouping and Typing

Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals

Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application Verticals: A Review

Environmental Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Immune Diseases

Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies Demand

Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities

Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqhahq

