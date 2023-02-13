Immunoassay Systems Global Market Report 2023: Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence
Global Immunoassay Systems Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers / Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market
Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value Growth
Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions
Immunoassay Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
bioMerieux SA (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)
DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)
Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Quidel Corporation (USA)
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth
Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion
ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic Applications
Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence
Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems
Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection
SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy
Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend
Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make Substantial Gains
Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems
Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market
Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity Indicator
Growing Significance in Cancer Care
Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures
Diabetes Testing
Prenatal Testing
Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications
Blood Grouping and Typing
Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals
Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application Verticals: A Review
Environmental Testing
Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)
Immune Diseases
Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies Demand
Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities
Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
