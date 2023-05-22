When Will ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Breakeven?

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ImmunoGen, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$223m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$240m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ImmunoGen will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering ImmunoGen, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$83m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for ImmunoGen given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ImmunoGen currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

