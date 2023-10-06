ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shareholders have earned a 54% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 264% compared to three years ago. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for ImmunoGen

Because ImmunoGen made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years ImmunoGen has grown its revenue at 8.2% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 54% per year over three years. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ImmunoGen is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ImmunoGen shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 180% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ImmunoGen better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ImmunoGen you should know about.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.