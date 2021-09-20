U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.50
    -59.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,915.00
    -547.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.25
    -169.75 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.80
    -40.50 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.50
    -1.47 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.01
    +6.32 (+33.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6900
    -0.2050 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,955.99
    -3,096.24 (-6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.53
    -103.00 (-8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,851.26
    -112.38 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the immunoglobulins market are Baxter International Inc. , CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S. A. , Octapharma, China Biologic Products Inc. , Kedrion S. p. A. , LFB group, Biotest AG, Sanquin, ADMA Biologics, Option Care Enterprises, and Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunoglobulins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151376/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd.

The global immunoglobulins market is expected to grow from $12.89 billion in 2020 to $14.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $19.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The immunoglobulins market consists of sales of immunoglobulins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the level of types of antibodies in the blood.Immunoglobulins or antibodies are glycoprotein molecules generated by plasma cells (white blood cells).

They are an important aspect of the immune response because they recognize and bind to certain antigens, such as bacteria or viruses, and help to destroy them.

The main types of products in immunoglobulins are IGG, IGA, IGM, IGE, and IGD.Immunoglobulin G (IGG) is the primary stimulator of humoral immunity in extracellular fluids such as blood, lymph, and saliva.

The immunoglobulins are delivered using the intravenous mode of delivery, subcutaneous mode of delivery and are used in hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immunodeficiency disease, myasthenia gravis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), others.

North America was the largest region in the immunoglobulins market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The launch of new offices and laboratories to boost research and development activities is shaping the immunoglobulins market.Major companies operating in the immunoglobulins sector are focused on opening new laboratories for immunoglobulins to enhance the platform technology, pipeline development, and manufacturing capabilities.

For instance, in February 2021, VectorY, a fully integrated gene therapy firm, has opened offices and laboratories in the Netherlands to develop novel vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurological illnesses.In this laboratory, VectorY creates exclusive and collaborative projects based on a revolutionary AAV platform and antibody-based targeted degradation technology.

The company is developing a pipeline of new vectorized antibodies to treat muscle and CNS illnesses, to enhance delivery, durability, and accessibility of specific tissues and cells, to overcome the limits of present therapies.

In June 2020, CSL Behring, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Vitaeris Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition accelerates the addition of clazakizumab, an anti-IL6 MAB currently in phase III development for the treatment of chronic active antibody-mediated rejection, into CSL Behring’s portfolio. Vitaeris Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.

The increasing geriatric population drives the growth of the immunoglobulins market.The geriatric population is at high risk of infectious diseases and auto-immune diseases.

The immunoglobulin test determines the body’s ability to produce antibodies that protect it from bacteria, viruses, and allergies.According to the United Nations department of economic and social affairs (UN DESA), in 2020, the number of people aged over 65 was 727 million globally.

By 2050, this figure is expected to have more than doubled, reaching over 1.5 billion people. The aging population is expected to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16% in 2050. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is expected to increase the demand for the immunoglobulins market during the forecast period.

The countries covered in the immunoglobulins market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151376/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Stocks Slump Amid Fed, China Risks; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe plunged and U.S. equity futures declined at the start of a week abounding with risks including spillover from China Evergrande Group’s debt woes, falling commodity prices and the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Treasury yields fell.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.9%, on track for the biggest decline in two months. Raw materials led the broad-based retreat as iron ore extended a slump below $100 a ton after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • September is starting to stink for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 20, 2021.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 12% on Monday in thin trading due to a holiday in China. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying steel production curbs to meet a target for lower volumes this year as it

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Lufthansa to Raise $2.5 Billion to Repay State Bailout Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to raise 2.14 billion euros ($2.5 billion) through a heavily discounted share sale as it strives to repay a German government coronavirus bailout.The airline group will offer new shares at 3.58 euros apiece, less than half Friday’s closing price of 8.21 euros, and aims to return all of its 9 billion euros in state borrowings by the end of the year, according to a statement Sunday. The shares rose despite the lowly issue price, which has long been expect

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • European Stocks Drop Most in a Month Amid China and Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slid the most in a month as China’s real estate crackdown and worries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting fueled risk-off sentiment.The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell as much as 1.7%, the most since Aug. 19 and hitting the lowest level since July 21. Basic resources shares declined the most, with the sub-index down 3.3% as iron ore’s rout deepened and base metals fell. Germany’s DAX slumped 2% on the day the index’s rebalancing takes effect, with banks and au

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.