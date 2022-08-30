U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Immunohistochemistry Market to Reach $4.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in research & development activities worldwide drive the growth of the global immunohistochemistry market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Immunohistochemistry Market by Product (Antibody, Reagents, Kits, Equipment), by Application (Diagnosis, Research Applications, Forensic), by End User (Hospital and Diagnostic Labs, Research Institutes and Academic Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global immunohistochemistry industry generated $2.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in research & development activities worldwide drive the growth of the global immunohistochemistry market. However, lack of skilled professionals and trained workforce with cross-functional skills restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in collaboration between regulatory outsourcing and pharmaceutical and biotech companies creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11564

Impact of Covid-19 on Immunohistochemistry Market-

  • The immunohistochemistry market impacted positively during the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to surge in prevalence of Covid-19 infections and surge in the adoption of immunohistochemistry techniques for detecting Covid-19 infections.

  • According to a research published in the Laboratory Investigation journal in July 2020, the immunohistochemical (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) assays were utilized for detecting Covid-19 infection.

  • The demand for immunohistochemistry techniques surged considerably among research organizations, hospitals, and universities to carry out tests and research activities to gather more information about Covid-19 infection and find out treatment options.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Immunohistochemistry Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11564?reqfor=covid

The antibody segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product, the antibody segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global immunohistochemistry market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in the use of primary and secondary antibodies in immunohistochemistry tests for the diagnosis of disease. The reagents segment is also projected to register a considerable growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for advanced immunohistochemistry systems for clinical diagnosis. The research also offers a detailed analysis of segments including kits and equipment.

The diagnosis segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the diagnosis segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global immunohistochemistry market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. On the other hand, the research segment is projected to grow at a considerable growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in research & development activities by pharmaceutical companies for innovative drugs. The report also analyzes the forensic segment.

The hospital and diagnostic labs segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on end user, the hospital and diagnostic labs segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global immunohistochemistry market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, heart disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease along with rise in the number of patient visits. The research also analyzes the segments including research institutes and academic institutes and others.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11564

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global immunohistochemistry market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to increase in the number of chronic disease cases, the presence of key players, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in medical tourism, implementation of new guidelines in Japan, surge in investments, and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, and rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

  • Abcam PLC

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson & Company

  • Biocare Medical LLC

  • Biogenex Laboratories

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

  • Diagnostic Biosystems Inc.

  • Eagle Biosciences Inc.

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

  • Genemed Biotechnologies Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Official Press Release https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/immunohistochemistry-market.html

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Gas Chromatography Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Medical Electrodes Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030                         

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunohistochemistry-market-to-reach-4-5-bn-globally-by-2030-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301614618.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

