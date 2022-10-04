U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.75
    +51.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,894.00
    +356.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,475.75
    +190.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.20
    +29.30 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.90
    +13.90 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    +0.43 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    +0.0048 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.34
    -2.28 (-7.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1372
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7700
    +0.1500 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,946.63
    +741.41 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.33
    +17.97 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.32
    +96.56 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

ImmunOs Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Joseph Leveque, MD, to its Board of Directors

AKAMPION
·3 min read

- Seasoned immuno-oncology executive brings significant medical and biopharma expertise

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – October 4, 2022ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Joseph Leveque, MD, has been appointed to the Company´s Board of Directors.

Dr. Leveque has over a decade of experience in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. He is currently President, Chief Medical Officer, and a Board Member of Medikine. Prior to Medikine, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq:MRTX), where he was responsible for the clinical development of their portfolio of selective KRAS inhibitors and other small molecules for cancer therapy. Dr. Leveque’s previous roles include Chief Medical Officer of Synthorx, a company focused on the application of synthetic biology in the discovery and development of cytokines that was acquired by Sanofi, and Chief Medical Officer of ARMO Biosciences, an immuno-oncology company that was acquired by Eli Lilly.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Leveque was Chief Medical Officer of EMD Serono, the North American subsidiary of Merck KGaA, and Vice President and Head of US Medical Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he was part of the team developing and commercializing the first generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics. He also held key medical leadership positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon Oncology, and Amgen.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe Leveque to our Board of Directors," said Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer at ImmunOs Therapeutics. "He not only adds significant medical and biopharma expertise in the immuno-oncology space to our board, but he also has strong leadership experience, product development expertise, and a broad biopharma industry network which will be extremely valuable for ImmunOs, especially as we transition to a clinical-stage company with a broad immuno-oncology and autoimmune pipeline."

"I am impressed by ImmunOs´ unique approach of developing HLA-based immune-modulating agents," said Joseph Leveque, MD, member of ImmunOs Therapeutics´ Board of Directors. "This is a totally novel concept for targeted immune modulation which addresses both the adaptive and innate immune systems. I believe that the Company´s emerging pipeline has significant potential for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and I am excited to help advance the Company´s lead program into the clinic and further strengthen its relationships with global pharma companies."

Dr. Leveque received a BS in Biology and Mathematics from Santa Clara University, an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an MD from The University of Texas School of Medicine in Houston, TX. He completed his post-graduate medical training in internal medicine at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a teaching affiliate of the University of California, Los Angeles.

###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.
The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com

Company Contact
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG
Wagistrasse 14
8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland
info@immunostherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68


Recommended Stories

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Cathie Wood Scoops Up Tesla as Stock Tumbles on Deliveries Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. shares as they plunged the most in four months after the electric carmaker’s third-quarter deliveries missed expectations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapF

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • AstraZeneca acquires local startup at 660% premium

    AstraZeneca Rare Disease, the local division formed when the British pharma giant acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, has scooped up a struggling local biotech at a significant premium. AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN) is buying LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC) for $2.07 per share, a 660% premium that values the total acquisition at $68 million. Lexington-based LogicBio has been struggling since February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt to an early-stage trial testing a drug in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia, a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally as Peak-Rate Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global markets extended into a second day, lifting US index futures and European stocks, as investors wagered central banks may slow the pace of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day S

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Credit Suisse stock holds steady on efforts to strengthen capital

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in Credit Suisse stock as the bank attempts to quell investor concerns.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.