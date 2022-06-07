U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.25
    -24.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,743.00
    -169.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,500.00
    -105.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.60
    -12.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.91
    +0.41 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2437
    -0.0092 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9860
    +1.0850 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,514.86
    -1,637.67 (-5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.37
    -38.19 (-5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.61
    +27.72 (+0.10%)
     

ImmunOs Therapeutics Raises $74 Million Series B Financing Round

AKAMPION
·4 min read

- New investors Samsara, Lightspeed, Gimv, and Mission BioCapital further strengthen investor base and expand transatlantic footprint

- Company establishes U.S. subsidiary to accelerate international operations

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA – June 7, 2022 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B financing round totaling $74 million. The round was led by new investors Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Gimv, and joined by new investors Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, and Fiscus Financial, as well as existing investors Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, and Schroder Adveq. In connection with the financing, Shelley Chu, MD, PhD, Partner at Lightspeed, Marcos Milla, PhD, Venture Partner at Samsara, and Andreas Jurgeit, PhD, Partner at Gimv, will join the Company’s Board of Directors, which currently includes Reinhard Ambros, PhD, Chairperson and former Head of the Novartis Venture Fund, Daniel Vasella, MD, Vice Chairperson and former Chairperson and CEO of Novartis AG, Markus Hosang, PhD, General Partner at BioMed Partners, Michael Baran, PhD, Partner at Pfizer Ventures, and Sean R. Smith, CEO of ImmunOs.

The proceeds of the Series B will be used to fund the clinical development of ImmunOs’ lead program, IOS-1002 (formerly iosH2), through Phase 2 clinical trials and to progress additional oncology and autoimmune disease programs within the Company´s HLA-based pipeline towards clinical development. IOS-1002 is a first-in-class, multi-functional agent based on a naturally occurring human leukocyte antigen (HLA) that targets key components of the innate immune system, including LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4), and KIR3DL1, and synergizes with the adaptive immune system, thereby leading to profound anti-tumor activity. A Phase 1 clinical trial is planned to start in the second half of 2022.

Additionally, ImmunOs has established a U.S. subsidiary to further expand its international reach, execute future U.S. clinical trials, and strengthen its transatlantic operations and team.

"We are delighted to close this significant financing round led by a group of top-tier U.S. and European investors," said Sean R. Smith, CEO of ImmunOs Therapeutics. "The raise underlines our promising, first-in-class immunotherapy approach for the treatment of both solid and liquid tumors. The funding allows us to advance our lead program, IOS-1002, into clinical trials, expand our pipeline in oncology and autoimmune disease, and strengthen our transatlantic operations. We are honored that renowned investors such as Samsara, Lightspeed, Gimv, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus have joined our investor base."

“We are excited to invest in ImmunOs Therapeutics with its innovative HLA-based technology platform, expert leadership team, and strong syndicate of investors,” said Shelley Chu, MD, PhD, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “The Company is ideally positioned to advance its potentially first-in-class immunotherapies for the benefit of patients with limited therapeutic options. We look forward to supporting ImmunOs’ success.”

“Myeloid checkpoint therapeutics are potentially the next major breakthrough in immuno-oncology, and we believe ImmunOs Therapeutics will contribute exciting medicines in this rapidly evolving field to help patients suffering from cancer,” continued Marcos Milla, PhD, Venture Partner at Samsara. “We look forward to generating data from the initial clinical trials of IOS-1002.”

“ImmunOs’ approach of identifying HLA molecules with naturally optimized affinity and specificity profiles is not just elegant but also truly differentiated – a novel modality leveraging the co-evolution of immune-regulatory mechanisms,” stated Andreas Jurgeit, PhD, Partner at Gimv. “We are extremely excited by the progress being made at ImmunOs and proud to support the team towards clinical validation for the benefit of patients.”

###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.

For more information, please visit www.immunostherapeutics.com

Company Contact
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG
Wagistrasse 14
8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland
info@immunostherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped, Then Soared, on Monday

    Just after the market opened on Monday, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were hit by an investor sell-off. This was an immediate, sharply negative reaction to a set of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) briefing documents concerning the company's NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine. The source of investor concern was the FDA's citing of four cases of myocarditis, a heart inflammation, recorded among the patients of a phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe largest cryptocurrency f

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Recession fears ‘are way overblown’: Market strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Simplify ETF CEO Paul Kim join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market volatility ahead of economic data, inflation, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, and the effect of rising oil prices.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.