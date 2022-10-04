Immunosuppressants Market Size to Grow by USD 6.69 billion with Expected YOY of 5.3% in 2022 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Immunosuppressants Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global immunosuppressants market as a part of the global pharmaceuticals market. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the immunosuppressants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors plan their research and development cost and enhance their offerings during the forecast period.
Immunosuppressants Market Segmentation
Drug Class
Geography
Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The immunosuppressants market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors are focusing on extensive product development activities, enhancements of distribution channels, and directing their efforts in the direction of regional expansion.
The immunosuppressants market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the R&D process, the success rate of the clinical trials, and the prospects of the leading companies.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the immunosuppressants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Top Immunosuppressants Market Players are:
AbbVie Inc.
Accord Healthcare Ltd.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
LEO Pharma AS
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
RPG Life Sciences Ltd.
Sanofi
Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Viatris Inc.
Immunosuppressants Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist immunosuppressants market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the immunosuppressants market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the immunosuppressants market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of immunosuppressants market vendors
Immunosuppressants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 6.99 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.3
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma AS, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Sanofi, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Drug Class
5.3 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.
10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.7 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10.8 Johnson and Johnson
10.9 Novartis AG
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
10.11 Sanofi
10.12 Viatris Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
