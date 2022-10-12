U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,630.75
    +31.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,487.00
    +221.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,963.00
    +118.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.50
    +17.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.73
    +0.38 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.60
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1680
    +0.3690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,160.16
    +64.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.77
    +3.46 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Immunovia announces positive update on physician experience program with IMMray™ PanCan-d

·3 min read

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV) today announced positive feedback from its physician experience program for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the U.S., which is nearing completion. The program has included 23 high risk surveillance centers around the U.S. thus far, and physicians have showed substantial interest in the use of IMMray™ PanCan-d to detect early-stage pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia's physician experience program was designed for providers in the U.S. to gain clinical experience using the IMMray™ PanCan-d test. Feedback from participating physicians suggests IMMray™ PanCan-d is an important test for early detection of Pancreatic Cancer and their centers would like to incorporate the test into regular patient care. The novel test has been broadly adopted by physicians at the 23 high risk surveillance centers across the US and has contributed to more patients getting screened for early-stage pancreatic cancer. The company anticipates the completion of the initial physician experience program to occur before the end of the year. Upon completion, the company intends to release a more comprehensive analysis of feedback and usage trends among initial participants.

Dr. Rosario Ligresti from Hackensack Meridian Health's New Jersey surveillance center has used the IMMray™ PanCan-d test since April. According to Dr. Ligresti being able to offer a blood test that can detect early-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a game-changer.

He said, "With our location in New Jersey, and with the number of high-quality surveillance programs around us, IMMray™ PanCan-d is a marketing tool to draw new patients into our surveillance program. The current imaging modalities are imperfect and not always pleasant for our patients. Beyond that, IMMray™ PanCan-d has been a great adjunct to our surveillance program, providing additional information to help us better manage our patients."

In September, Immunovia received a preliminary determination rate for IMMray™ PanCan-d from The Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"We are very pleased with the positive feedback on our physician experience program in the U.S.," said Philipp Mathieu – CEO and President of Immunovia. "Increasing the number of patients that get diagnosed in the early-stage pancreatic cancer makes it possible for more patients to have surgical resection of their tumor, which today is the only potentially curative treatment available for PDAC. The recent preliminary determination rate from CMS and our successful physician experience program are important steps in building Immunovia's commercial presence in the U.S."

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu
CEO and President
philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit https://immunovia.com/

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3646780/1637539.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-announces-positive-update-on-physician-experience-program-with-immray-pancan-d-301646901.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amgen, The Big Name You Need To Know Going Up Against Novo, Lilly In Obesity Treatments

    Amgen stock surged Tuesday on a reportedly bullish call for its experimental obesity treatment — a potential rival to Novo and Lilly.

  • Gilead's Trodelvy Under FDA Review For Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

    The FDA has accepted for review Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative breast cancer. The supplemental application covers patients who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting. The target action date of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) is February

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing

    Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.

  • Why a S.F. biotech and its potential merger partner pulled the plug on talks

    Nektar cut about 500 jobs and decided to sublease 200,000 square feet in San Francisco after a promising cancer drug failed clinical trials earlier this year.

  • World Mental Health Day

    The pandemic has brought mental health to the forefront of daily conversations. We had an opportunity to talk with Jenee Johnson from the San Francisco Department of Public Health about feeling stuck, overwhelmed, anxious and teaching mindfulness.

  • GSK to Hire Top AstraZeneca Dealmaker After Agreement Reached

    (Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc is free to hire a top dealmaker from AstraZeneca Plc after reaching an agreement with its rival, which had sued to block the sharing of sensitive information.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyChris Sheldon w

  • Iovance (IOVA) Doses First Patient in TIL Cancer Therapy Study

    Iovance (IOVA) doses the first patient in phase I/II study evaluating its TIL therapy candidate, IOV-4001, in adults with metastatic melanoma and NSCLC.

  • Health officials warn that the upcoming flu season could be severe

    A new poll shows that only 49% of adults in the U.S. plan to get a flu vaccine. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder joins "CBS Mornings" to explain who is most at risk for getting the flu and why now is the time to get the flu vaccine.

  • Why Peninsula-based drug maker Rigel is cutting 16% of its workforce

    After a failed attempt to broaden the use of its only approved drug, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will cut 30 jobs — about 16% of its workforce — to save as much as $8 million starting next year. The 200-employee South San Francisco company (NASDAQ: RIGL) made the move as it announced it will not seek Food and Drug Administration approval of its tablet drug fostamatinib based on a reanalysis of data from a late-stage clinical trial. The drug, sold as Tavalisse, is approved by the FDA for an excessive bruising and bleeding disorder known as immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP.

  • Men Who Eat This Are at 29 Percent Higher Risk of Colorectal Cancer, New Study Finds

    Your disease risk is made up of a long list of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors, but experts say one thing in particular has the greatest impact on your health: your diet. In fact, "poor diets are responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor globally and are the leading cause of obesity and non-communicable diseases," says a 2022 study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). Now, experts are warning about one type of food in particular, which they say is linked with a 29 per

  • This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastAs the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading su

  • Health expert, citing 'grave concern,' says results of new colonoscopy study are 'wildly' misinterpreted

    American Cancer Society CEO pushed back forcefully on the conclusions of a new study about the efficacy of colonoscopies. Urging everyone to "get your screening," Karen Knudsen outlined the issues.

  • Select Medical (SEM) Plans 3rd Hospital in Central Pennsylvania

    Select Medical (SEM) joins forces with UPMC to open its third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Central Pennsylvania to better address the region's post-acute care needs.

  • The ‘Aeterna’ BA.4.6 COVID variant is making steady progress toward potential domination this fall

    The Omicron spawn is slowly pushing back against a receding wave of BA.5 and is particularly widespread in the Midwest.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    If there is, it's wrong too -- at least when applied to the stock market. As a case in point, here are three top biotech stocks that are defying the bear market. Few stocks in any sector have outperformed Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in 2022.

  • FDA Highlights Quality Check Issues At Eli Lilly's New Jersey Manufacturing Site

    An inspection in July by the FDA revealed several issues surrounding quality control at Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) manufacturing site in Branchburg, NJ. According to Reuters, the Form 483 inspection report stated that employees at the facility did not track contaminated drug batches and were supposed to be tracked by the facility's quality check unit. The report also found unknown debris in a production area and raw ingredients not being adequately controlled. The report did not say whether

  • Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money

    Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the…

  • How bad will flu and Covid be this winter? Hospitals brace for rough season.

    How bad will flu and Covid be this winter? Hospitals are already busy and facing staffing shortages.

  • Albireo’s stock is up 10% on plans to seek FDA approval for drug for rare disorder

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) gained 10.4% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval to use its medication Bylvay as a treatment for Alagille syndrome, a rare inherited disorder that can result in liver damage.