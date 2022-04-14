U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Immunovia CPT PLA Code submission for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test is on the agenda of American Medical Association

·3 min read
In this article:
  • IMMVF

LUND, Sweden, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, Inc., the American subsidiary of Immunovia AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), has submitted an application for a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code to the American Medical Association (AMA) for the IMMray PanCan-d test.

A PLA code for IMMray PanCan-d would allow health care professionals to specifically identify IMMray PanCan-d when submitting information and claims to health insurances and payers.

The PLA submission by Immunovia will be reviewed and voted on by the Technical Advisor Group on May 13th during a panel meeting. If approved, the issued PLA code would be published on July 1, 2022, and would be effective on October 1, 2022.

The CPT codes offer doctors and health care professionals a uniform language for coding medical services and procedures. It is the most widely accepted medical nomenclature used in the US to report physician and healthcare professional services including laboratory tests under public and private health insurance programs.

PLA Codes are an addition to the CPT code set approved by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel. They are alpha-numeric CPT codes with a corresponding descriptor for laboratories or manufacturers that want to identify their test more specifically.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu
Acting CEO and President
Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 CET April 14, 2022.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-cpt-pla-code-submission-for-the-immray--pancan-d-test-is-on-the-agenda-of-american-medical,c3546474

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-cpt-pla-code-submission-for-the-immray-pancan-d-test-is-on-the-agenda-of-american-medical-association-301525607.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

