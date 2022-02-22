U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Immunovia invited to the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
  • IMMVF

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference on March 9, 2022.

Philipp Mathieu, Acting CEO and President, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 am ET (16:30 pm CET).

Link to the webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/register.aspx?conf=cowen108&page=immnov&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/immnov/2375982

A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event at www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:
Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

The information was submitted for publication on 22 February 2022, at 09:30 am CET.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-invited-to-the-42nd-annual-cowen-health-care-conference,c3511674

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3511674/1538810.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-invited-to-the-42nd-annual-cowen-health-care-conference-301487230.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

