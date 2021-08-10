U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.50
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    +1.18 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.90
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +0.54 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3859
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.2050 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,315.71
    -455.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.63
    +55.30 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.01
    -5.29 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Immunovia Provides Updates on the Price for the IMMrayTM PanCan-d Test in the US and Improved Test Performance in the Familial/Hereditary Risk Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), announced last week that its US subsidiary, Immunovia, Inc. in Marlborough, MA, received final regulatory approval to begin patient testing with the IMMrayTM PanCan-d test, the first and only test on the market dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer. Today, Immunovia announces two updates on the IMMRayTM PanCan-d test, regarding pricing and test performance.

The IMMrayTM PanCan-d test is being launched at a list price of 995 USD per test, which is higher than the 600 USD per test previously disclosed. The price has been adjusted to reflect recent payer studies, which have shown strong price elasticity and health economic benefits even at a higher price.

"We see a very strong interest for early detection of pancreatic cancer among individuals with a family history, or individuals with genetic predisposition for pancreatic cancer. We are proud to be the first company that can provide a test for early detection of pancreatic cancer, and we believe the test can make a significant difference in the lives of high risk individuals in the familial/hereditary high-risk group. A market that today in the US comprises around 350,000 persons with the potential to grow to 1.5 million, if a national recommendation of testing hereditary patients with one relative having pancreatic cancer is implemented", said Patrik Dahlen, Immunovia's CEO.

Moreover, Immunovia is launching the IMMrayTM PanCan-d test for those individuals with CA19-9 levels greater than 2.5 U/ml. Since most individuals with very low CA19-9 are genetically deficient in the Lewis antigen, which is required to synthesize CA19-9, the IMMrayTM PanCan-d sensitivity is lower in this population. With this modification, the overall sensitivity of the IMMrayTM PanCan-d test improves to 89% in stages I and II and 92% in all stages. The specificity remains at 99%.

"We are extremely pleased with the performance of the IMMrayTM PanCan-d test, and we believe the test will be well received by the key opinion leaders, and the market at large. The test offers a performance well above our own expectations." said Thomas King, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Immunovia, Inc.

The IMMrayTM PanCan-d test is a laboratory developed test (LDT) available exclusively at Immunovia, Inc.

Immunovia will report its H1 and Q2 results on the 19th of August. CEO Patrik Dahlen, Medical Director Dr. Thomas King and Sr. Marketing Director US, Cindy Callahan will present at the quarterly report audiocast on the same day at 16:30 CEST, to provide an update about the marketing plans following the launch of the IMMRayTM PanCan-d test. The invitation to the presentation of the quarterly report will be published shortly.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia
Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-provides-updates-on-the-price-for-the-immray-tm--pancan-d-test-in-the-us-and-improved-test,c3394309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3394309/1452301.pdf

Press relese (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-provides-updates-on-the-price-for-the-immraytm-pancan-d-test-in-the-us-and-improved-test-performance-in-the-familialhereditary-risk-group-301352050.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Austin, Texas is running out of ICU beds as U.S. daily average of COVID cases tops 100,000 to mark highest level since February

    The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 has driven the daily average of new cases in the U.S. above 100,000 for the first time since February and created a crisis in Austin, Texas, where hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why Shares of Cassava Sciences Fell 18.6% in July

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) lost 18.6% of their value in July, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, but that's a bit misleading. Then, the bottom fell out after the company released the latest trial results on its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. The preliminary results from the company's phase 2 trials, presented during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, showed the drug led to an improvement in cognition for Alzheimer's patients with no adverse side effects.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were crashing 23.3% lower as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Bluebird said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a phase 3 study featuring eli-cel (also known as Lenti-D) on clinical hold. The company also stated that it plans to focus only on the U.S. market with its severe genetic disease products and pull out of the European market.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Cara Therapeutics, inc (CARA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    This is Cole Herlitz-Ferguson with Stern Investor Relations and welcome to Cara Therapeutics' second quarter 2021 financial results and update conference call. Before we begin, let me remind you that statements made on today's call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

  • You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

    As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent eff

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • 'This Is Really Scary': Kids Struggle With Long COVID

    Will Grogan stared blankly at his ninth grade biology classwork. It was material he had mastered the day before, but it looked utterly unfamiliar. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he blurted. His teacher and classmates reminded him how adeptly he’d answered questions about the topic during the previous class. “I’ve never seen this before,” he insisted, becoming so distressed that the teacher excused him to visit the school nurse. The episode, earlier this year, was one of numerous cogni

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Why are countries like India against Covid-19 vaccine passports?

    India had opposed the idea of common vaccine passports at the G7 meeting in June on the grounds that countries have unequal access to vaccine doses.

  • Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

    Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

  • Philip Morris Acquires Respiratory Drug Development Firm OtiTopic For Undisclosed Sum

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has acquired OtiTopic, a U.S. respiratory drug development company, for an undisclosed sum. OtiTopic has late-stage inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment ASPRIHALE for acute myocardial infarction. ASPRIHALE is a patented, dry powder inhalation of ASA delivered through a self-administered aerosol. The treatment is expected to move from clinical trials to filing with FDA for approval in 2022. Through the acquisition, Philp Morris aims to leverage

  • Florida parents sue governor Ron DeSantis saying 'children could die' because of mask mandate ban

    A group of parents in Florida are suing the state’s governor Ron DeSantis for preventing schools from introducing mask mandates when children return to the classroom in September.

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Protesters Rally Against New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

    Demonstrators rallied on August 9 against New York City’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccination mandate, which would require proof of at least one vaccine dose for entry to indoor restaurants, gyms, and performances.This video recorded by Brendan Gutenschwager shows protesters in City Hall Park, holding anti-vaccine placards and chanting “we will not comply.”New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on August 3 that the “Key to NYC Pass” would go into effect the week of August 16. The pass requires “vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities,” de Blasio said.“Our strategy is vaccine-centric,” added de Blasio. “Anything and everything we do is to support vaccination. Anything less than vaccination isn’t going to get us where we need to go.” Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Is drinking good for you in any way? If not, why is alcohol legal for adults?

    Beer, wine and hard liquor are causing nearly 100,000 U.S. deaths a year. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Is alcohol consumption of any benefit to humans? If not, why aren’t we thinking about banning it forever? – Lamiah S., Kerala, India Scientists have been trying to figure out whether alcoholic beverages can be good for your health for a long time, often