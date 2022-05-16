U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Immunovia strengthens its US team through the appointment of Natalie Carfora as Head of Market Access US

·3 min read
In this article:
  • IMMVF

LUND, Sweden, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV) has appointed Natalie Carfora as Head of Market Access of its US subsidiary, Immunovia, Inc. Natalie brings deep expertise to the reimbursement process from prior market access roles at Scipher Medicine and Myriad Genetics. Natalie will take up her position on May 23, 2022.

"The hire of Natalie as Head of Market Access in the US is another key hire in-line with our strategic priority to strengthen our US team for a commercial scale up of IMMray™ PanCan-d in the US. Natalie will be instrumental in the pursuit of reimbursement coverage for IMMray™ PanCan-d in the US, the largest and most attractive diagnostic market globally in which Immunovia is commercializing its novel test since August last year", says Philipp Mathieu, Acting CEO and President, Immunovia AB.

"Establishing reimbursement for IMMray™ PanCan-d, the only blood test available for the early detection of pancreatic cancer, is important to achieving widespread use. Natalie Carfora has a track record of securing reimbursement for novel tests in both a start-up environment at Scipher Medicine and at Myriad Genetics, one of the leading diagnostic companies in the US. Adding her talents to the team is another important step in driving the adoption and growth of IMMray™ PanCan-d," says Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia, Inc, Immunovia AB's US subsidiary.

"Without precision medicine tools, patients suffer from late-stage diagnosis and poor prognosis. People at risk for pancreatic cancer need much better ways to detect cancer earlier. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test is a compelling clinical option for patients, providers, and payers. I am excited to partner with payers to offer IMMray™ PanCan-d access to their members, leading to improved clinical outcomes, increased patient satisfaction and cost of care savings," says Natalie Carfora.

Natalie Carfora brings over ten years of sales and market access experience across biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries to the team. Building partnerships through a variety of models across multiple channels including payers, pharmacy benefit managers, and specialty pharmacies, she is focused on optimizing patient care management. Natalie is a graduate of Boston University School of Management with a B.S. in Business Administration.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

Acting CEO and President
Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

The information was submitted for publication on May 16, 2022, at 08:30 am CET.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-strengthens-its-us-team-through-the-appointment-of-natalie-carfora-as-head-of-market-acces,c3567469

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3567469/1580021.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunovia-strengthens-its-us-team-through-the-appointment-of-natalie-carfora-as-head-of-market-access-us-301547660.html

SOURCE Immunovia AB

