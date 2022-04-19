U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.75
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,326.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,934.25
    +26.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.80
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.53
    -2.68 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.20
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.38
    -0.32 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1770
    +1.1770 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.96
    +1,562.20 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.06
    +23.14 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.30
    -32.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Immuron new MTEC project proposal “Development of Oral Immunotherapy for the Prevention of Bacterial Diarrheal Disease”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Immuron Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IMRN
Immuron Limited
Immuron Limited

Key Highlights:

  • Immuron’s request for AU$5.4M (US$4M) additional funding from the U.S. Department of Defense for Travelan considered to be ‘eligible for award’

  • Travelan Investigational New Drug (IND) application advances

  • Clinical trial Synopsis complete and plans in place to conduct a controlled human infection model (CHIM) clinical trial in 60 healthy volunteers in the USA

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the prevention and treatment of gut mediated pathogens, is pleased to advise that a new request for funding has been considered to be eligible for award by the US Department of Defense funding body ‘Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium’ (MTEC).

Immuron is pursuing a regulatory pathway to license Travelan® with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via a Biologics License Application (BLA). The proposed indication is to reduce the risk of contracting travelers’ diarrhea caused by bacterial pathogens.

The Company was recently awarded AU$4.8M (US$3.43M) by MTEC for the development of a Travelan® dosing regimen acceptable for use by the US military (ASX announcement 12 January 2022). In this new MTEC request for funding, Immuron is seeking an additional US$4M to fund the Investigational New Drug Application, CMC Assay Development and Validation, Nonclinical Safety Studies and Stability Studies required to support the BLA.

The focus of this new project proposal is to develop a self-administered non-vaccine oral immunotherapy to prevent endemic diarrheal disease by targeting multiple bacterial pathogens. The oral immunotherapy should mitigate symptoms, shorten the duration of illness, and/or reduce the risk of contracting bacterial diarrheal illnesses. The proposed immunotherapy product will target enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC), and at least one other common bacterial diarrheal pathogen e.g., Campylobacter spp or Shigella spp.

Immuron was formally notified that no government funding is immediately available, however, this application has been deemed ‘eligible for funding’ and will be eligible for award for a period of up to two years. Dr Jerry Kanellos, CEO of Immuron said, “The current AU$4.8M MTEC funded project was reviewed similarly and was funded 6 months post eligibility notification. There is also the potential for additional noncompetitive funding for follow-on tasks from this RPP to partially support the planned phase III pivotal registration clinical studies depending on the success of the project.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that work on the Investigational New Drug application to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose regimen of Travelan® in a controlled human infection model (CHIM) clinical study using the enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) strain H10407 is progressing well. The Company has been working with our regulatory consultants to address the FDA’s guidance and feedback received following the Type B meeting with the agency and our Navy Medical Research Centre (NMRC) associates have completed the Travelan ETEC Clinical trial Synopsis. A mutual Confidentiality Disclosure Agreement has been executed with a qualified Contract Research Organization and discussions have been initiated to discuss costs and timelines for the proposed Travelan clinical study. Up to 60 volunteers will be enrolled in the CHIM clinical study and will be randomly assigned to receive either a once-daily dose of 1200 mg of Travelan® or placebo.

Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers visiting developing countries and amongst US troops deployed overseas. The morbidity and associated discomfort stemming from diarrhea decreases daily performance, affects judgment, decreases morale, and declines operational readiness. The first line of treatment for infectious diarrhea is the prescription of antibiotics. Unfortunately, in the last decade, several enteric pathogens have an increasing resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics. In addition, travelers' diarrhea is now recognized by the medical community to result in post-infectious sequelae, including post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome and several post-infectious autoimmune diseases. A preventative treatment that protects against enteric diseases, is a high priority objective for the US Military.

This release has been authorised by the Directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Dr Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock continues its months-long slide even after COVID vaccine earns approval in another country

    Investors worry Novavax's protein-based vaccine, an alternative to mRNA jabs, is too late to the market.

  • Novavax Announces Approval of Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine for Primary and Booster Immunization in Japan

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that its partner, Takeda, received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for its Nuvaxovid™ Intramuscular Injection (Nuvaxovid), Novavax' novel recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, for primary and booster immunization in individuals aged 18 and older. Nuvaxovid (NVX-C

  • Moderna says its bivalent COVID-19 booster provides more protection against omicron than the approved booster

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 2.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said its bivalent COVID-19 booster candidate generated two times the antibodies against the beta and omicron variants for at least six months when compared with Moderna's already approved booster shot. Moderna's experimental bivalent booster is a mix of an omicron-specific booster and the COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on the original strain of the virus. The study evaluated the bivalent booster in about 89

  • Why Ocugen Stock Tumbled by Nearly 6% Today

    Although it had good news to report, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) nevertheless saw its stock decline by almost 6% on Monday. Ocugen announced that it had secured the rights to commercialize Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine developed by its India-based partner Bharat Biotech, in Mexico. Ocugen already holds the North American commercial rights to the jab; this has been extended to the big country just south of the U.S.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is fast becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to previous strains of the virus. "It's important to know and recognize all of the symptoms of Omicron. Symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue could be COVID," says Dr. Claire Steves from King's College London. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you have your test result." Here are symptoms of BA.2, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • Trump’s Worst Judge Just Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic may feel like a past-tense phenomenon for many Americans, even though the dangers are real and ongoing. But a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump just did everything she could to send the nation back into chaos.On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida threw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for air travel and other forms of mass transportation. Deaths from COVID-19—a

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Rebel Wilson denies using ‘magic weight loss pills’ or specific diet plan during health journey

    Actor has previously spoken about being treated differently since weight loss

  • The Supplements Doctors Say to Stop Taking Now

    There's no shortage of supplements on the shelves promising miracle cures and instant weight loss, but not all work. In fact, some are not as safe as you think and can actually cause harmful side effects and pose hidden health dangers. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with experts who explain what to be aware of before taking supplements and which ones to stay away from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Shou

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • Bed blockers take up more space than Covid patients in England’s overwhelmed hospitals

    Bed blockers are taking up more space than Covid patients in England's overwhelmed hospitals, it has emerged, as the Government was urged to do more to fund social care.

  • U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

    U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

  • Girls Aloud To Reunite For One-Off Fundraiser Concert In Memory Of Sarah Harding

    Harding died last September from breast cancer at the age of 39.

  • WATCH: Woman carjacked at Memphis gas station, police say

    WATCH: Woman carjacked at Memphis gas station, police say