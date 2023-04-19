Immuron Q3 FY23 Business Update Presentation

Immuron Limited

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to provide the Q3 FY23 Investor Presentation for the business update webinar to be held today at 11:00 am (AEST).

The Investor Presentation includes the following material information (unaudited):

Worldwide sales for the two weeks 1 to 14 April 2023 were A$320,000.

This represents 37% of sales for the whole of Q3 FY23 of A$875,000.



Sales FY23 YTD to 14 April 2023 of A$1,779,000 represents a 233% increase over the corresponding prior period YTD to 14 April 2022 of $534,000.

Investors are invited to join the webcast and Q&A hosted by Immuron CEO Steven Lydeamore.

To register for the webinar, please click on this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TpvaXZZ1QDG1FnZdXdtSGA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information to join the webinar.

A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/





Approved for release by the CEO.



COMPANY CONTACT:



Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com





About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com



