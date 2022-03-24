Immutable Holdings Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

Company Further Announces Selection of Odyssey Trust Company as New Registrar and Transfer Agent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeanna Liu as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 23, 2022. She will report to Chief Executive Officer Jordan Fried, and will oversee both product strategy and business operations. Founding COO Kyle Armour will be transitioning to a new role as Vice President of Tactical Operations. Jeanna’s contract with the Company includes stock options, under the Company’s employee compensation plan, amounting to 2% of the Company’s present outstanding, as-converted subordinate voting shares, vesting over a four-year period.



“We are thrilled to have Jeanna on board,” said Fried, “she brings obvious talent and an impressive background, but most importantly she shares our team’s passion and excitement for Immutable Holdings’ core mission.”

Liu’s focus will be on the launch of NFT.com, expected early next quarter. “The team is laser-focused on building a platform that puts users in charge,” she said, “and where incentives are properly aligned to promote the creator economy.”

Change of Transfer Agent

The Company is also pleased to report that Odyssey Trust Company has been appointed registrar and transfer agent of both the Company’s subordinate voting and multiple voting shares, replacing National Securities Administrators Ltd. Shareholders need not take action in respect to the change in transfer agent and registrar. However, please find below Odyssey Trust Company’s contact information:

Odyssey Trust Company

350-409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

corptrust@odysseytrust.com

1-888-290-1175 (toll-free)

www.odysseytrust.com

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholder records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and/or changes of address, as well as warrant inquiries and exercise instructions, should now and into the future be directed to the above. Any further questions can be sent to info@immutableholdings.com.

Story continues

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions (USD) under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

info@immutableholdings.com

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



