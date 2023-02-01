U.S. markets closed

Immutable Holdings Announces Listing on OTCQB in the United States

Immutable Holdings Inc.
·4 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD; OTCQB: IHLDF) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that after a successful application process, the Company's subordinated voting shares (the “Shares”) began trading on the OTCBQ® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) at the opening of the market on February 1, 2023, under its current OTC Pink Market stock symbol "IHLDF”.

The OTCQB, which is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Becoming an OTCQB-listed issuer introduces additional international compliance and disclosure standards for Immutable Holdings. The potential benefits of trading on the OTCQB include efficient market standards, as well as increased transparency, liquidity and visibility within the U.S. investment community.

Immutable Holdings Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “HOLD”, and will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “B8X0”. Existing United States shareholders are not required to exchange certificates representing their Shares or take any other action as the Shares which were previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market will now be quoted on the OTCQB.

Investors or other interested parties in the U.S. can obtain real-time quotes for Immutable Holdings, as well as access the Company’s most current news and information at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings is a collection of businesses within the digital assets ecosystem on a mission to build businesses and products that increase the awareness, access, and adoption of digital assets. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations
Email: info@immutableholdings.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits of listing on the OTCQB. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


