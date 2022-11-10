U.S. markets closed

Immutable Holdings Announces it Has no Exposure to FTX, Alameda Research or FTT Token

Immutable Holdings Inc.
·3 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, today provides an update in light of recent market developments relating to FTX, a digital asset exchange that does not provide any services, or hold any cash or digital assets, for Immutable Holdings. The Company wishes to confirm that neither Immutable Holdings nor any of its subsidiaries have any exposure to FTX, its affiliate Alameda Research or its corresponding FTT token.

Immutable Holdings’ cash balances are held in US dollars with nationally charted banking institutions within the United States. Of its cryptocurrency exposure, the Company maintains residual balances in US dollar-pegged USD Coin (“USDC”) and in Ethereum (“ETH”). Both assets are held at a third-party custodian, nationally charted as a trust bank within the United States.

As a public company, Immutable Holdings operates with transparency, providing regular quarterly financial statements and disclosures, which can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of multibillion dollar Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. For further information regarding Immutable Holdings, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ and see the Company’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

Billy Baxter, Head of Corporate Development & Operations

Email: info@immutableholdings.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, stock market volatility and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company and/or not specifically referenced herein could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


