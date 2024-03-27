Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM): Is Breakeven Near?

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The AU$440m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$40m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$41m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Immutep's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Immutep is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 Australian Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$62m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Immutep's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

