Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM): Is Breakeven Near?

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The AU$350m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$40m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Immutep's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Immutep, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$68m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 58% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Immutep given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

