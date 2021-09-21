U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Immutep to Present Final Overall Survival Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as a Late Breaking Poster Presentation at SITC 2021

Immutep Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce it will report final Overall Survival (OS) data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial evaluating lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in metastatic breast cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021. SITC 2021 is taking place in Washington, US and virtually from 10-14 November.

The final OS data will be presented by Immutep at SITC 2021 as a late breaker poster presentation. Interim OS data from the trial was presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2020.

Immutep will make the poster available on its website following publication at SITC 2021 and will host a webinar for investors after the conference.

About the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
SITC is the world’s leading member-driven organisation specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. The SITC Annual Meeting is the largest conference solely focused on cancer immunotherapy and brings together stakeholders across the cancer immunotherapy field to advance the science, discover breakthroughs and educate the world on cancer immunotherapy.

About AIPAC
AIPAC is a multi-centre Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with paclitaxel, a standard of care chemotherapy, as a chemo-immunotherapy combination. The trial is a randomised, double blinded, placebo-controlled clinical study with 227 evaluated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients and is taking place across more than 30 clinical trial sites in Germany, UK, France, Hungary, Belgium, Poland, and the Netherlands. The combination therapy aims to boost the body’s immune response against tumour cells compared to chemotherapy plus placebo.

Immutep announced first overall survival (OS) data from approximately 60% of events at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020 in December 2020, reporting a promising and improving overall trend in OS with a median survival benefit of +2.7 months from efti plus chemotherapy (“efti group”), compared to chemotherapy plus placebo (“placebo group”). In addition, a statistically significant OS benefit was observed in the efti group in key pre-defined patient groups:

  • in patients under 65 years of age, a +7.1 month survival benefit was observed in the efti group which reported a median OS of 21.9 months vs. 14.8 months in the placebo group, reflecting nearly 50% longer survival; and

  • in patients with a low starting monocyte count, a +9.4 month survival benefit was observed in the efti group, with a median OS of 22.4 months vs. 12.9 months in the placebo group, nearly 75% longer.

About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors
+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com


