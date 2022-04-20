U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,822.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,092.25
    -125.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,029.20
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.73
    +1.17 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -0.80 (-3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2840
    +0.3700 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,366.30
    +394.99 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.18
    +14.62 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,348.06
    +362.97 (+1.35%)
     

ImmVira enters clinical development in combination therapy of MVR-T3011 IT and MEK inhibitor in the U.S.

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmVira announced that, company has reached a cooperation agreement with Roche to establish clinical research partnership recently, to conduct clinical studies in the U.S. on the combination therapy of ImmVira's MVR-T3011 IT and Roche's MEK inhibitor cobimetinib, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of this combo strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmVira)
(PRNewsfoto/ImmVira)

MVR-T3011, ImmVira's proprietary 3-in-1oncolytic herpes simplex virus ("oHSV"), is a novel genetically engineered oHSV which aims to achieve the most favorable profile of attenuated HSV-1 with replication potency in tumor cells. The incorporation of two latest and well-validated exogenous genes, PD-1 antibody and IL-12, further enhances immune responses in the tumor microenvironment. MVR-T3011 IT clinical trials started in 2020 and are currently in Phase II in both the U.S. and China. Single agent treatment has demonstrated good safety profile and preliminary efficacy results.

In 2021, ImmVira research group published a scientific paper, "Enhancing Therapeutic Efficacy of Oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus with MEK Inhibitor Trametinib in Some BRAF or KRAS-Mutated Colorectal or Lung Carcinoma Models". In vitro and in vivo anti-tumor studies showed that, treatment with MEKi augmented oHSV oncolytic activity in BRAF V600E-mutated tumor cells and the combination treatment enhanced virus replication mediated by down-regulation of STAT1 and PKR expression or phosphorylation in BRAF V600E-mutated tumor cells as well as BRAF wt/KRAS-mutated tumor cells. Furthermore, a significant synergistic therapeutic efficacy was shown in vivo for BRAF wt/KRAS-mutated tumor models, when a combination of MEK inhibition and oHSV expressing PD-1 blockade antibody and IL-12.

"This combo clinical study further demonstrates the potential ability of MVR-T3011 to further extend clinical benefit to a wide range of approved treatment programs. This is also the first combination therapy other than checkpoint inhibitor of our core oncolytic products, and the first application of from scientific exploration to clinical studies. We are particularly pleased to collaborate with Roche with their leadership in the industry, global footprint and a deep pocket of established as well as novel programs driven by the inspiring purpose of doing now what patients need next," said Dr. Grace Zhou, CEO of ImmVira.

"Based on OvPENS new drug R&D platform, ImmVira will continue to push forward the envelope of vector-based oncology solutions. Leveraging a unique approach to modify the tumor environment, our pipeline of single agent and combo programs aims to become a new generation of safer and more effective therapies to address the increasingly complex cancer patients' needs worldwide."

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a biotechnology company focused on development of new generation novel anti-cancer drug vectors. Our advanced engineering created vectors that are highly oncolytic competent and as ideal exogenous gene delivery mechanisms. Leveraging intrinsic mechanism of action and tumor microenvironment modification, our products include replication capable oncolytic herpes simplex virus, and non-replicating exosome and tumor vaccine. The company has developed science, technology and know-how to support ongoing research, development and commercialization of best-in-class mono and combo therapies on the OvPENS (OV+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform.

Our clinical stage and development stage pipelines target a wide range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, to be used as single agent or combination treatment solutions for cancer patients at different stages, unresponsive to immunotherapy or with rare tumors, by various administration methods including intratumoral, as well as first-in-class intravenous and intraperitoneal/pleural/vesical injections. The first three oncolytic virus products are currently undergoing five Phase I or Phase II clinical trials in both United States and China.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immvira-enters-clinical-development-in-combination-therapy-of-mvr-t3011-it-and-mek-inhibitor-in-the-us-301527992.html

SOURCE ImmVira

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Cigna's Evernorth unit partners with rival Kaiser Permanente

    The agreement announced on Tuesday would make Evernorth the preferred external pharmacy partner of Kaiser for drugs to treat certain conditions. Evernorth houses the pharmacy benefit management business Cigna acquired in its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts as well as the company's specialty pharmacy business Accredo.

  • LEXX: Hypertension Results Raise Stakes

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LEXX READ THE FULL LEXX RESEARCH REPORT Lexaria Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:LEXX) has provided several updates related to the hypertension and nicotine programs since our last update in February along with the filing of its 2Q:22 Form 10-Q . Results were reported for the HYPER-H21-3 trial and enrollment has started for HYPER-H21-4. In the nicotine realm, the

  • 'We always look at demand relative to our manufacturing capacity': J&J exec on COVID vaccine

    J&J eyes virus outlook to determine future of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) were crashing 35.2% lower as of 10:51 a.m. ET on Monday. The steep decline came after Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced that they were ending the development program for bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) in combination with Opdivo. This decision was based on dismal results from pre-planned analyses of two clinical studies evaluating the combo.

  • How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID On A Plane?

    Read this before you shed your face covering on your next flight.

  • Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US

    Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children that was first identified in Britain, with new infections spreading to Europe and the U.S. Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in children since January. The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not seen in the cases, and scientists and doctors are considering other possible sources, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors.

  • Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

    A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition found that people who live to be 100 years old follow this eating regimen.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Toned Legs In Fishnet Tights Are *Everything*

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking so toned in a new photo she posted on her Instagram Story last weekend. The actress hits it hard in the gym with her trainer.

  • Experts dismayed by response to face-mask mandate ruling as airlines immediately drop requirement — in some cases midflight

    Experts were dismayed Tuesday at the response to a federal judge ruling that struck down the U.S. face mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation, leading some airlines to immediately drop their requirements -- in some cases mid-flight -- and sow confusion among travelers.

  • Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data During the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the presentation of 10 podium presentations and two poster presentations during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting, which will take place from April 22-26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The presentations will include results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational treatment, NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane),

  • What to consider before taking off your mask on public transit or planes

    After a judge struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and public transportation, many Americans cheered, while others wondered whether it is safe to go without facial coverings while traveling. For guidance on mask wearing, Yahoo News spoke to medical contributor Dr. Lucy McBride.