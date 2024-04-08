iMortgage founder pays $9.3M for the Bridge House in Scottsdale

The founder of iMortgage, a Harley-Davidson dealer from Canada, the owners of Busted 2 Bangin Home Décor and a trust called Mind Ya Own Bees Wax were some of the buyers and sellers of the priciest metro Phoenix houses to sell during mid-March.

$9,300,000

The SOA NG Trust of Connecticut paid cash for a 7,523-square-foot north Scottsdale home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Called the Bridge House, the property sits on 13 acres and has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, stone walls, concrete floors and bronze entry stairs. Leonard and Sanda Hyde of Park City, Utah, sold it. Andrew Beardsley, Caroline Van Arsdale and Michael Lehman of Silverleaf Realty handled the sale.

The Bridge House in Scottsdale sits on 13 acres and has floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and bronze entry stairs.

$8,700,000

Dean and Jill Bloxom bought a 7,805-square-foot Paradise Valley home. He is the founder of iMortgage. The house with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms comes with a six-car garage, a large kitchen island, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the family room, a huge automated slider door to the backyard, a game room with a bar that has a lighted quartzite countertop, a theater and a wine cellar. Outside, there’s a swim-up bar in the pool and a rooftop patio with a fire pit. Cromer LLC was the seller.

$6,800,000

STARI Bar LLC of Illinois paid cash for a new 6,000-square-foot central Scottsdale house with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms. The house has an office, a lounge area, an oversized pool and a pickleball court. An LLC named after the address of the property sold it.

$5,500,000

Gary Sartorio, owner of Calgary auto dealerships including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop, paid cash for a 5,647-square-foot north Scottsdale house. The home comes with five bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms, marble countertops, a plaster fireplace, 12-foot slider doors, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a casita. Garrett Loomis and Eric Jimenez sold it. The couple owns Busted 2 Bangin Home Décor.

$4,250,000

The Pace Family Trust purchased a 4,302-square-foot Paradise Valley house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms. The remodeled home has a large kitchen island, Mont Blanc quartzite countertops, brick interior accents and a new pool. Mind Ya Own Bees Wax Trust sold it.

