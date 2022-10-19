U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

Site Impact announces the appointment of Ms. Rhonda Parouty as Chief Operating Officer

·2 min read

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Impact, a company providing multi-channel direct marketing solutions, announced today the appointment of Rhonda Parouty as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Parouty will be responsible for designing and implementing business strategies, plans and procedures and setting comprehensive goals for performance and growth. Rhonda will also oversee the daily operations of the company and the work of executives and establish policies promoting company culture and Site Impact's vision.

Site Impact (PRNewsfoto/Site Impact)
Site Impact (PRNewsfoto/Site Impact)

"This is an incredible opportunity, and I am excited to join the Site Impact team," says Parouty. "Site Impact has already proven itself as a leader in the direct-marketing realm, and I look forward to helping realize its full potential by strengthening its core business operations and successfully venturing into new growth markets."

Rhonda's recent experience includes leadership roles where she consistently resolved complex problems by aligning cross-functional teams around a shared vision. Her expertise includes global digital transformation, change management, talent management, margin expansion, revenue creation, operational automation and more. Rhonda has expertise in mid-market turnarounds and has managed a fintech business with over $4B+ in yearly transactions. She has mitigated over $150m in regulatory and compliance risk and engaged in 20+ acquisitions and divestitures. She was the President of the 28th fastest-growing private company in the United States (Inc5000) in 2020.

Rhonda started her career in technical roles building global software and cloud infrastructure for Fortune 20 companies. She spent eight years in consulting focused on publicly traded companies with increasing responsibility before transitioning to general manager and operational leadership.

Site Impact CEO Jennifer Gressman says, "Rhonda is an exceptional business leader with a deep focus on operational excellence. As COO, Rhonda will work closely with the executive team to drive operational performance, accelerate the execution of our strategy, and help us gain efficiencies that lead to faster growth."

About Site Impact:

Site Impact specializes in multi-channel direct marketing services. Their goal is to achieve measurable results for their clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations, locally owned and operated small businesses, as well as advertising agencies who use their private label services.

Site Impact's team is comprised of industry and digital. marketing leaders who play a key role in the company's culture and our continued growth and success. Two years in a row, we have been named one of the "Best Companies to Work For" by Florida Trend Magazine and a consecutive three years awarded as a "Top Workplace" by the Sun-Sentinel.

Site Impact recently expanded with the acquisition of California-based digital media marketing agency, Mendez Media Marketing, Inc. and sister software company, Databyrd.

For more information about Site Impact, visit https://siteimpact.com/.

Contact: Sara Mendez, Chief Marketing Officer for Site Impact, sara.mendez@siteimpact.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/site-impact-announces-the-appointment-of-ms-rhonda-parouty-as-chief-operating-officer-301653905.html

SOURCE Site Impact

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).