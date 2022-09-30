U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Loan Modification for its 74.85 Acre Property and Buildings in Napoleonville, LA

Impact Fusion International Inc.
·2 min read
Impact Fusion International Inc.

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Impact Fusion International, Inc (OTC PINK:IFUS) today announced that it has successfully modified its loan agreement for its property and buildings located at 204 Highway 1011, Napoleonville LA 70390. The 74.85 acre property that the Company acquired after completing a reverse merger in 2009 is the site of the Company's proprietary plant dedicated to the production of Supreme Gold Plus™ Bagasse. Supreme Gold Plus™ is infused with the Company's proprietary ingredient Nutri-Mastic™. The term for the new modified loan is 3 years and has been negotiated in favor of the Company.

Marc Walther/CEO

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their managements expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates", "believes", "continue", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "possible", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "should", "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management; beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @ImpactfusionI

Contact:
Impact Fusion International Inc.
204 Highway 1011
Napoleonville LA 70390
1-800-775-4130
Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com
http://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands
http://www.impactfusionint.com

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718246/Impact-Fusion-International-Inc-Announces-Loan-Modification-for-its-7485-Acre-Property-and-Buildings-in-Napoleonville-LA

