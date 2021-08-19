U.S. markets closed

Impact Fusion International Provides Company Update

2 min read
IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF THE JUDGMENT FILED AGAINST THE COMPANY IN THE STATE OF FLORIDA, BROWARD COUNTY.

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Impact Fusion International, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS) announced today that the Final Judgment against the Company filed in the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Court in and for Broward County, Florida on April 9, 2018 has been purchased by Acra Investments, LLC based in Ohio.

Mr. P Schaefer, Managing Member of Acra has been a long time and friendly shareholder of the Company and is interested in working closely with the Company.

Mr. Walther, President and CEO of Impact Fusion, is working with Mr. Schaefer to determine his future role with the Company.

Future updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionl.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.
Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the 'Health and Wellness' sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are 'forward-looking statements.' Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plans,' 'possible,' 'potential,' 'predicts,' 'projects,' 'seeks,' 'should,' 'would' and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:
Impact Fusion International Inc.
204 Highway 1011
Napoleonville LA 70390
Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660617/Impact-Fusion-International-Provides-Company-Update

