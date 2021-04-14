Impact of Work-from-home on Mobility Patterns, 2021-2030 Scenario Analysis Report - Changing Work Environments and Shifting Industry Structures
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of Work-from-home on Mobility Patterns, Scenario Analysis, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study seeks to analyze the changing dynamics and impact of remote working on overall mobility patterns in 2030, based on multiple scenarios across select countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, India, Singapore, and Japan. It provides a guideline for key industry participants in mobility and various other stakeholders including cities to rethink future possibilities and enable strategy development for mobility 2030.
Mobility across cities is highly influenced by Mega Trends, global events, changing work environments, and shifting industry structures, leading to a change in preferences among people.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further pushed boundaries for industries and organizations to rethink the possibilities of their workforce working from home while people themselves have sought to consider new remote working set-ups away from congested cities.
The study also accounts for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, industry, and population. With more than 15 parameters considered across macro and micro trends, the 2030 mobility scenarios offer an outlook into key trends such as private car parc, public transit trips, modal share, and mobility fleet size, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of Work from Home on Mobility Patterns and the Strategic Imperative
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Overview of the Impact of Work from Home on the Mobility Patterns
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Scenario Assumptions
Increasing Relevance of Remote Working
Paradigm Shift to Remote Working Likely to Transform the Mobility Industry as Presently Known
"The New Normal" to Impact Mobility Services
Urbanization Shifts due to the Pandemic
Post-COVID-19: Home Working to Become the New Normal
Impact of Remote Working - Scenario Analysis Parameters
2030 Scenarios Analysis Assumptions
Impact of Remote Working on Motorization and Car Parc
Impact of Remote Working on New Car Registration
Impact of Remote Working on Public Transit Trips
Impact of Remote Working on New Mobility Fleet Size
Impact of Remote Working on Modal Share Split
Input Parameters Analysis
Input Parameters Analysis, 2019 and 2020
Macroeconomics
Population - City Segmentation
Population - Urban Versus Rural Split
Environmental Trends
Private Vehicle Trends
Shared Mobility Trends
Public Transport Usage Trend
Modal Share Split
Industry Structure - Non-service Versus Service Sector
COVID-19 Related Parameters
Real Estate and E-Commerce Transactions
Work from Home
Mobility Trip Trends
Scenario Model Analysis
2030 Scenarios Analysis Model
2030 Scenarios Analysis Assumptions
Scenario Analysis - Influence of Input Parameters
US - Country Profile
US - Current Landscape
US - Mobility Market Outlook
US - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
US - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
UK - Country Profile
UK - Current Landscape
UK - Mobility Market Outlook
UK - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share Split
UK - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
France - Country Profile
France - Current Landscape
France - Mobility Market Outlook
France - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
France - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Germany - Country Profile
Germany - Current Landscape
Germany - Mobility Market Outlook
Germany - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
Germany - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
India - Country Profile
India - Current Landscape
India - Mobility Market Outlook
India - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
India - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Singapore - Country Profile
Singapore - Current Landscape
Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook
Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
Singapore - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Japan - Country Profile
Japan - Current Landscape
Japan - Mobility Market Outlook
Japan - Mobility Market Outlook, Modal Share
Japan - Mobility Market Outlook, Summary
Conclusion
Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis
Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis - High Scenario
Implications of Strategic Scenario Analysis - Low Scenario
Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity: Impact of Remote Working on Mobility Patterns, 2020
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo2m4n
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-work-from-home-on-mobility-patterns-2021-2030-scenario-analysis-report---changing-work-environments-and-shifting-industry-structures-301268990.html
SOURCE Research and Markets