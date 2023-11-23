Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

Key Insights

Impact Minerals' Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

Salary of AU$246.9k is part of CEO Mike Jones's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Impact Minerals' EPS declined by 3.1% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 51%

The underwhelming share price performance of Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. Per share earnings growth is also poor, despite revenues growing. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 30th of November and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. Here's our take on why we think shareholders might be hesitant about approving a raise at the moment.

Comparing Impact Minerals Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Impact Minerals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$32m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$389k for the year to June 2023. That's slightly lower by 7.7% over the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$246.9k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$384k. From this we gather that Mike Jones is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Mike Jones also holds AU$106k worth of Impact Minerals stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$247k AU$247k 63% Other AU$143k AU$175k 37% Total Compensation AU$389k AU$422k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. Impact Minerals is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Impact Minerals Limited's Growth

Impact Minerals Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 3.1% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 2,072% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Impact Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -51% over three years would not have pleased Impact Minerals Limited shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan is in line with their expectations.

