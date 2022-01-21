U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,666.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,783.50
    -57.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.90
    +6.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.06
    +2.21 (+9.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8880
    -0.2120 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,970.34
    -3,175.38 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.15
    -74.11 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.07
    -54.94 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Impact of Mobile Devices and Apps on Customer Experience (CX)

ReportLinker
·2 min read

With over 90% of customers using smart mobile apps as a customer experience (CX) channel, companies across industries must deliver excellent customer care on mobile devices. They must also ensure that mobile apps are part of their omnichannel strategy.

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of Mobile Devices and Apps on Customer Experience (CX)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220458/?utm_source=GNW
This study gives insights to CX companies on mobile app usage. The pandemic has accelerated investments in customer-facing capabilities, including digital self-serve and e-commerce capabilities, and handling the much higher customer demand. Mobile apps are a key communications channel and therefore have been affected. Mobile devices were provided to 42% of remote workers during the pandemic, many of whom are customer-facing. As important of a role that mobile devices play in delivering on the top business goal of improving CX, enterprise mobility management is a low priority. Without usage, investments in technologies are not fruitful. Companies are training and supporting employees so they learn how to use these apps to perform their jobs better. They are also preventing usage of apps that are not company-approved, which allows them to attain a solid ROI as well as reduces security risks. Support for Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD ) continues to increase year over year; the move to remote work among contact center agents has expanded their usage. Companies prefer to partner with major corporate software to support their sales forces and field services. As contact centers move towards serving customers holistically, these partnerships will help create a competitive advantage. Security features are a top priority when purchasing applications and devices. Industries included in this survey include: agriculture/food and beverages, banking/finance/insurance, education, energy and utilities, governmenthealthcare (pharma, medical devices, HC facilities), high tech, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, transportation/storage, travel and hospitality, and professional services.This study is part of a larger study that included 3,284 respondents covering a broad set of IT solutions. The mobile apps and devices section included 777 respondents across verticals, business sizes. and regions.
Author: Shibapriya Saha
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220458/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe comp

  • With Activision Blizzard deal, Microsoft’s Game Pass is now a huge problem for Sony

    With the addition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft's Game Pass is a gaming behemoth that spells trouble for Sony's PlayStation.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Here Are the 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Well-chosen growth stocks can help you earn a fortune in the stock market. As the world's largest chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stands to profit from this global megatrend perhaps more than any other company. TSMC, as the company is known, manufactures chips designed by companies like Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, and Qualcomm, as well as hundreds of other customers.

  • Netflix stands to shed nearly $45 billion in market cap after ‘borderline catastrophic’ forecast

    Netflix Inc. brought in more than 8 million new subscribers in the holiday quarter, but executives predicted that growth would suffer much more than expected at the beginning of 2022, sending shares screaming lower in after-hours trading.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • The most stylish KN95 masks around! These Amazon finds come in five colors — and they're now $1 each

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • This is the most important question you'll get asked in a job interview

    Your interview is progressing well. And then comes that final question. “Do you have any questions for us?”

  • Don't Buy Cryptocurrency; Buy These 3 Stocks Instead

    Cryptocurrencies can be volatile and risky. And if that's not your cup of tea, there are stocks that will give you exposure to the industry.