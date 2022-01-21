With over 90% of customers using smart mobile apps as a customer experience (CX) channel, companies across industries must deliver excellent customer care on mobile devices. They must also ensure that mobile apps are part of their omnichannel strategy.

New York, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of Mobile Devices and Apps on Customer Experience (CX)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220458/?utm_source=GNW

This study gives insights to CX companies on mobile app usage. The pandemic has accelerated investments in customer-facing capabilities, including digital self-serve and e-commerce capabilities, and handling the much higher customer demand. Mobile apps are a key communications channel and therefore have been affected. Mobile devices were provided to 42% of remote workers during the pandemic, many of whom are customer-facing. As important of a role that mobile devices play in delivering on the top business goal of improving CX, enterprise mobility management is a low priority. Without usage, investments in technologies are not fruitful. Companies are training and supporting employees so they learn how to use these apps to perform their jobs better. They are also preventing usage of apps that are not company-approved, which allows them to attain a solid ROI as well as reduces security risks. Support for Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD ) continues to increase year over year; the move to remote work among contact center agents has expanded their usage. Companies prefer to partner with major corporate software to support their sales forces and field services. As contact centers move towards serving customers holistically, these partnerships will help create a competitive advantage. Security features are a top priority when purchasing applications and devices. Industries included in this survey include: agriculture/food and beverages, banking/finance/insurance, education, energy and utilities, governmenthealthcare (pharma, medical devices, HC facilities), high tech, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, transportation/storage, travel and hospitality, and professional services.This study is part of a larger study that included 3,284 respondents covering a broad set of IT solutions. The mobile apps and devices section included 777 respondents across verticals, business sizes. and regions.

Author: Shibapriya Saha

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220458/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



