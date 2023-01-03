NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report will provide an overview of the global food supply chain and an overview of global agriculture production and trade.The report includes insights into the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on food security.







Qualitative & quantitative insights on Russia and Ukraineâ€™s share in global food production.



The detailed analysis of the regional and country-wise impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.A detailed analysis of price trade changes due to war.



Further, it discusses the impact of war on agriculture in Ukraine and Russia. The report concludes with a particular focus on the key solutions to reduce risks in the food supply chain caused due to the war.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the food supply of regional markets

- Understanding of the overview of food supply chain and significant global factors impacting food supply chain ecosystem

- Detailed analysis of major impacts â€" both long-term and short-term consequences â€" and disruptions caused on the global food supply chain industry due to the Russia-Ukraine war

- Discussion of current trends and issues in the global food and beverages industry, with emphasis on major challenges faced by food manufacturers and food traders across the world

- Emphasis on the regional and country-wise impact analysis with respect to food products, along with a review of changes in the world trade and pricing index

- Insight into the recent industry structure, food safety regulations and policies, production issues, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants



Summary:

BCC Researchâ€™s goal for this study was to analyze the global supply chain in the food industry and evaluate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global food supply chain.



More precisely, the study includes the following objectives -

- Analyze the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global food supply chain.

- Determine and analyze factors affecting the supply chain in the food industry.

- Analyze the overall impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global food scarcity.



The report utilizes various databases, including sustainability reports, annual reports, and other indicators used to develop the current market.It enables the reader to understand the food supply chain in general while also providing insight into the inter-relationship between the Russia-Ukraine war and the food supply chain.



The report describes market growth, developing trends, industry leaders, and implementation of the Russia-Ukraine war on the food industry.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

This report is designed to assist decision-makers in the food supply chain by providing information about the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the trade of agricultural production and supply.The Russia- Ukraine war has led to a substantial decrease in the availability of important basic commodities.



This has increased global food costs.



This report examines the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the food supply of regional markets and helps companies and investors to design their strategies. The report highlights critical industry conditions and allows the reader to better understand the market changes occurring within it.



The study focuses on the analysis of the supply of grains and other agricultural produce impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on food security. The increasing conflict between the two countries is hampering the global food supply chain.



