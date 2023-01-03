U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,807.54
    -31.96 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,957.75
    -189.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,345.14
    -121.34 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.52
    -5.73 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.68
    -2.58 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0125 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7840
    -0.0950 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0100
    +0.2980 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,654.65
    -86.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.98
    -1.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.47
    +102.73 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Food Supply Chain

·3 min read

 

 

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 
Report Scope:
The report will provide an overview of the global food supply chain and an overview of global agriculture production and trade.The report includes insights into the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war on food security.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377383/?utm_source=PRN



Qualitative & quantitative insights on Russia and Ukraineâ€™s share in global food production.

The detailed analysis of the regional and country-wise impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.A detailed analysis of price trade changes due to war.

Further, it discusses the impact of war on agriculture in Ukraine and Russia. The report concludes with a particular focus on the key solutions to reduce risks in the food supply chain caused due to the war.

Report Includes:
- A brief general outlook of the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the food supply of regional markets
- Understanding of the overview of food supply chain and significant global factors impacting food supply chain ecosystem
- Detailed analysis of major impacts â€" both long-term and short-term consequences â€" and disruptions caused on the global food supply chain industry due to the Russia-Ukraine war
- Discussion of current trends and issues in the global food and beverages industry, with emphasis on major challenges faced by food manufacturers and food traders across the world
- Emphasis on the regional and country-wise impact analysis with respect to food products, along with a review of changes in the world trade and pricing index
- Insight into the recent industry structure, food safety regulations and policies, production issues, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Summary:
BCC Researchâ€™s goal for this study was to analyze the global supply chain in the food industry and evaluate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global food supply chain.

More precisely, the study includes the following objectives -
- Analyze the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global food supply chain.
- Determine and analyze factors affecting the supply chain in the food industry.
- Analyze the overall impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global food scarcity.

The report utilizes various databases, including sustainability reports, annual reports, and other indicators used to develop the current market.It enables the reader to understand the food supply chain in general while also providing insight into the inter-relationship between the Russia-Ukraine war and the food supply chain.

The report describes market growth, developing trends, industry leaders, and implementation of the Russia-Ukraine war on the food industry.

Reasons for Doing This Study:
This report is designed to assist decision-makers in the food supply chain by providing information about the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the trade of agricultural production and supply.The Russia- Ukraine war has led to a substantial decrease in the availability of important basic commodities.

This has increased global food costs.

This report examines the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the food supply of regional markets and helps companies and investors to design their strategies. The report highlights critical industry conditions and allows the reader to better understand the market changes occurring within it.

The study focuses on the analysis of the supply of grains and other agricultural produce impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on food security. The increasing conflict between the two countries is hampering the global food supply chain.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377383/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-of-the-russia-ukraine-war-on-the-global-food-supply-chain-301711803.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Bahamas regulator denies FTX CEO’s claims over seized assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has rejected “material misstatements” made by FTX’s newly-appointed CEO, John J. Ray III

  • Russia's Oil Flows Slump to 2022-Low as Sanctions Squeeze Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's crude shipments slid to the lowest for 2022 in the final four weeks of the year as sanctions crimped Moscow’s exports. Cargoes bound for China, India and Turkey, which have become a lifeline for Russian supplies displaced from Europe, saw a third straight drop.The country's overall seaborne flows fell by 117,000 barrels a day to 2.615 million barrels on a four-week average basis. Volumes also declined week-on-week, though they recovered from a mid-month, weather-related s

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Employers in these two states just started posting salary ranges on job listings. Millions of workers will now have more pay transparency.

    ‘With pay transparency, the genie is out of the bottle and there is no going back,’ one workplace consultant said.

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply I

  • BlackRock, Citigroup Among Firms Named Fossil-Fuel Boycotters by Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball published a list of 11 financial companies, including several major Wall Street banks, that she deems to be hostile to the fossil fuel industry.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUS Stocks Drop as Apple, Tesla Weigh on Indexes: Markets WrapBlackRock Inc., Citigroup Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co, were among the companies named in the list

  • Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. spent last year cutting costs. Now, it’s cutting meetings.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUS Stocks Drop as Apple, Tesla Weigh on Indexes: Markets WrapAs employees return from holiday break, the Canadian e-commerce firm said it’s conducting a “calendar purge,” removing all recurring meetings with more than two people “in perpetuity,” while reupping a rule tha

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Southwest Airlines is sued for not providing refunds after meltdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. In a proposed class action filed on Dec. 30 in New Orleans federal court, Eric Capdeville accused Southwest of breach of contract after a fierce winter storm that swept across the United States shortly before Christmas upended the carrier's schedule. Though Southwest has promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, Capdeville said it offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their Dec. 27 flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans and being unable to book alternative travel.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Elon Musk Expresses Dissatisfaction Over IRS Norms For EV Credits, Largest iPhone Plant In China Resumes 100% Production, US Republican Back TikTok Sale To US Entity: Top Stories Today

    Benzinga Elon Musk Says IRS Qualification Norms For EV Credits 'Messed Up' — Why He Finds It 'Bizarre' Ever since the IRS announced the qualifying criteria for availing of the electric vehicle tax credits allowed under the "Inflation Reduction Act Of 2022," Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) backers had expressed dissatisfaction about them. A Tesla influencer pointed out that the electric vehicle maker's Model Y SUV does not qualify as an SUV for the U.S. tax credit as its weight of 238 pounds is consider

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Google and Meta’s Advertising Dominance Fades as TikTok, Netflix Emerge

    For the first time in nearly a decade, Google and Meta—the two largest players in online advertising—are no longer taking in the majority of U.S. digital-ad dollars.

  • Oatly Jumps on Production Deal to Fix Persistent Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB surged after announcing it will transfer leases and production capacity at two US facilities to Canadian manufacturer Ya YA Foods Corp. — a bid to fix product shortages that have plagued the Swedish oat milk maker. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUS Stocks Drop as Apple, Tesla Weigh on Indexes: Markets WrapThe $98.1 million co-packing agreement, expected to

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.