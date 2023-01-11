Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global Power & Energy Industries, 2023-2030 - Focus on Oil and Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Renewable Energy, Digital Grids, and Energy Storage

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global Power & Energy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the main implications of the Russo-Ukrainian War in core global regions for the most important sectors within the energy industry, including oil and gas, coal, nuclear, renewable energy, digital grids, and energy storage. The forecast period is 2023-2030 using the base year of 2022.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused significant disruption to global energy markets. Europe has felt the biggest impact as a significant buyer of oil, and particularly gas, from Russia. In fact, Russia accounted for 35.5% of Europe's gas supply in 2021. As the volume of gas coming from Russia has fallen, Europe has been scrambling to secure supplies on the wider global market.

This has boosted the fortunes of liquid natural gas (LNG) suppliers such as Australia, Qatar, and the United States, all of whom have seen revenues increase substantially, which has boosted the business case for further investment in liquefaction terminals in these countries to increase exports. In Europe, countries have boosted investment in LNG regasification terminals, with demand for floating terminals, which can be brought online very fast.

Even before the invasion, investment in renewable energy was forecast to be high, but the invasion has led a number of countries to increase their spending. In fact, the European Union has mandated the acceleration of renewable energy. China and India have both increased their renewable investment programs.

Southeast Asian countries that had plans to make gas a significant part of their energy mix are now reconsidering this strategy and focusing more on renewable energy. In the United States, passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is essentially a support package for renewable energy, will lead to significantly higher investment (this could well have occurred even if the invasion had not happened).

These increases in renewable investment will also boost investment in grid technologies such as transformers, switchgear, and technologies that facilitate renewable energy coming online.

Nuclear is another low-carbon power source that has also seen accelerated investment activity since the invasion. A number of European countries that were going to close plants in the coming years have either decided to extend the lifetime of plants or will likely do so in 2023.

In Eastern Europe countries such as Poland, whose plans for nuclear plants were slowly progressing for some years, have now accelerated them, with contracts being awarded. In the longer term, coal must decline because of its emission levels, and incentive programs are increasingly offered to less developed economies to enable earlier closures.

However, the invasion is likely to see more coal plants remain online for longer, as countries are concerned about supply security.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Power & Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Main Findings

Implications for the Oil and Gas Industry

Implications for the Power Industry

Implications for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Customers

Scope of Analysis

3. Europe's Energy Crisis: Background

Europe's Energy Crisis: a Significant Gas Supply Deficit

Europe's Energy Crisis: High Historical Dependence on Russia

Europe's Energy Crisis: LNG Largely Under-utilized Pre-War

Europe's Energy Crisis: Soaring Electricity Prices

4. Implications for the Global Power & Energy Markets

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Implications of the Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global Power & Energy Industry

Reduction in Energy Demand

Rebalancing the Global Supply: European Domination of the Short-term LNG Market

Rebalancing Global Supply: Strong Investment Growth and Acceleration

Increased Gas Storage: the Result of Aggressive European Action

Acceleration of Renewables: Global Forecast Increases

Acceleration of Renewables: the Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact

Acceleration of Renewables: Sharp European Forecast Increases

Acceleration of Renewables: Can Europe Solve its Permit Challenge?

Short-term Lifeline for Coal Power: Decommissioning Delays in 2022-23

Short-term Lifeline for Coal Power: Western Europe Keeping Plants Online

Short-term Lifeline for Coal Power: Eastern Europe Remains Committed to Coal

Nuclear Re-think: Supply Security Paramount

Nuclear Re-think: Status in Europe

Importance of Grid Resiliency and Intelligence: Decentralized Solar Growth

Importance of Grid Resiliency and Intelligence: Double-digit Growth for Digital Grid Solutions

Importance of Grid Resiliency and Intelligence: Soaring Battery Energy Storage Capacity

Increasing Focus on Cybersecurity

5. Regional Implications

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on Energy in Europe

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on North America

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on Latin America

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on the Middle East

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on China

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on India and the Rest of South Asia

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on APAC

The Russo-Ukrainian War's Impact on Africa

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Current Solution Offerings: New Opportunities for System Integrators and Installers

Growth Opportunity 2: Consumer to Prosumer: New Opportunities for End Users

Growth Opportunity 3: Distributed Cybersecurity for Grid Reliability

