U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9330
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,850.64
    +34.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.37
    -0.58 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global Power & Energy Industry

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused significant disruption to global energy markets. Europe has felt the biggest impact as a significant buyer of oil, and particularly gas, from Russia.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global Power & Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377316/?utm_source=GNW


In fact, Russia accounted for 35.5% of Europe’s gas supply in 2021. As the volume of gas coming from Russia has fallen, Europe has been scrambling to secure supplies on the wider global market.

This has boosted the fortunes of liquid natural gas (LNG) suppliers such as Australia, Qatar, and the United States, all of whom have seen revenues increase substantially, which has boosted the business case for further investment in liquefaction terminals in these countries to increase exports.

In Europe, countries have boosted investment in LNG regasification terminals, with demand for floating terminals, which can be brought online very fast.Even before the invasion, investment in renewable energy was forecast to be high, but the invasion has led a number of countries to increase their spending.

In fact, the European Union has mandated the acceleration of renewable energy.

China and India have both increased their renewable investment programs.

Southeast Asian countries that had plans to make gas a significant part of their energy mix are now reconsidering this strategy and focusing more on renewable energy.

In the United States, passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is essentially a support package for renewable energy, will lead to significantly higher investment (this could well have occurred even if the invasion had not happened). These increases in renewable investment will also boost investment in grid technologies such as transformers, switchgear, and technologies that facilitate renewable energy coming online.Nuclear is another low-carbon power source that has also seen accelerated investment activity since the invasion.

A number of European countries that were going to close plants in the coming years have either decided to extend the lifetime of plants or will likely do so in 2023. In Eastern Europe countries such as Poland, whose plans for nuclear plants were slowly progressing for some years, have now accelerated them, with contracts being awarded.

In the longer term, coal must decline because of its emission levels, and incentive programs are increasingly offered to less developed economies to enable earlier closures.

However, the invasion is likely to see more coal plants remain online for longer, as countries are concerned about supply security.This study focuses on the main implications of the Russo-Ukrainian War in core global regions for the most important sectors within the energy industry, including oil and gas, coal, nuclear, renewable energy, digital grids, and energy storage.

The forecast period is 2023–2030 using a base year of 2022.
Author: Jonathan Robinson
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377316/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets W

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • 17 Biggest Energy Companies in the US

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 17 biggest energy companies in the U.S. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Energy Companies in the U.S. America is one of the world’s most industrialized regions, with the largest economy in nominal terms. This also makes it one of the world’s […]

  • 'It's a bit like musical chairs right now': Big employers like Google, IBM no longer require college degrees in a tight job market, but experts warn that may not last

    Should you still plan to send your kids off to college?

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • Media stocks lost over $500 billion in value this year — here’s what happens next

    The media industry has battled a tumultuous 2022. Here's how we got here — and what could happen next.

  • 15 Most Hated Companies in America

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most hated companies in America. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most hated companies in America. In an ideal world, companies would be supported by the general population. After all, the economy of a country defines […]

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • How To Make Your Own Retirement Fund

    Making sure you have a large enough nest egg to retire on is a challenge. Here’s how to accomplish the task, one step at a time.

  • Deadly winter storm that pounded Buffalo with blizzard conditions 'one of the worst in history'

    “We know there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than 2 days.”

  • The Media Industry Is Handing Apple and Amazon a Big Opportunity

    Television producers are finding it harder to sell their series to almost everyone in the media industry. Just two companies ordered more scripted series in the second half of 2022: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). As the pressure grows for traditional media companies to start generating profits from their streaming services and old hats like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) look to reinvigorate subscriber growth, the demand for new series has fallen considerably.

  • Death toll rises to 50 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of US

    The huge winter storm that has already killed 46 people in the United States looked set to continue wreaking havoc into Monday with plummeting temperatures.

  • Will Comcast's Big Bet on Peacock Pay Off for Investors?

    Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) streaming service, Peacock, is starting to show some momentum. After adding 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, management revealed it's already added 3 million more in the first two months of the fourth quarter. When Comcast unveiled its plans for Peacock nearly three years ago, it provided an extremely modest long-term outlook for the streaming service.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023

    You can count on Berkshire going shopping again in 2023. These two stocks should be at the top of Buffett's list.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Africa

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve most advanced countries in Africa. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Africa. Africa is one of the richest continents in the world when it comes to natural resources. The continent has vast resources of valuable metals such as […]

  • If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

    Storage Café has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement.