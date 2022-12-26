U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9230
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,850.64
    +34.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.37
    -0.58 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on Select European Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This research service discusses the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on select European automotive replacement lubricants aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (class 1 to 3) in demand (million units) and volume (million US Quart).

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on Select European Automotive Lubricants Aftermarket" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377307/?utm_source=GNW
The regions covered are the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023. This study analyzes key oil and natural gas companies in Europe, followed by major Russian oil companies operating in the region.

It highlights the dependency of European countries on Russian oil companies, the exit strategy of major European oil and lubricant manufacturers, and their alternative sourcing strategy. The study discusses macroeconomic trends influenced by war, such as GDP, inflation, recession, and impact on major currencies.

It identifies market drivers and restraints that can influence lubricant demand in 2023. The total demand base is identified, and 3 lubricants covered are engine oil (motor oil or passenger car motor oil [PCMO]), gear oil, and transmission fluid.

For each lubricant, Frost & Sullivan forecasts 3 growth scenarios for the year 2023:
•Scenario 1 is based on historical trends.

It depicts a market without the War.
•Scenario 2 is based on higher growth, as the market reacts positively to a possibility where demand grows faster than historical trends.

The War does not affect domestic markets severely.
•Scenario 3 is based on a lower growth rate, as the market reacts negatively to a possibility where demand shrinks quicker than historical trends.

The War adversely affects domestic European markets. The study identifies growth opportunities in the automotive lubricant segment in areas of alternative distribution partners, sourcing avenues, and production.
Author: Benson Augustine
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377307/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Oil Passes Natural Gas as Main Fuel for Power Plants in New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil took over from natural gas as the leading fuel for power plants in New England, a significant switch that signals how the grid is desperately trying to keep the lights on in the face of a winter massive storm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets W

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • 'It's a bit like musical chairs right now': Big employers like Google, IBM no longer require college degrees in a tight job market, but experts warn that may not last

    Should you still plan to send your kids off to college?

  • Russia suggests it is ready to resume gas sales to Europe through Yamal-Europe pipeline

    Russia is ready to reinstate gas shipments to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state media in an interview published on Sunday. “The European market remains relevant, because a gas deficit remains, and we have all capabilities to restore supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, shut down over political…

  • 15 Most Hated Companies in America

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most hated companies in America. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most hated companies in America. In an ideal world, companies would be supported by the general population. After all, the economy of a country defines […]

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • How To Make Your Own Retirement Fund

    Making sure you have a large enough nest egg to retire on is a challenge. Here’s how to accomplish the task, one step at a time.

  • The Media Industry Is Handing Apple and Amazon a Big Opportunity

    Television producers are finding it harder to sell their series to almost everyone in the media industry. Just two companies ordered more scripted series in the second half of 2022: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). As the pressure grows for traditional media companies to start generating profits from their streaming services and old hats like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) look to reinvigorate subscriber growth, the demand for new series has fallen considerably.

  • Will Comcast's Big Bet on Peacock Pay Off for Investors?

    Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) streaming service, Peacock, is starting to show some momentum. After adding 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, management revealed it's already added 3 million more in the first two months of the fourth quarter. When Comcast unveiled its plans for Peacock nearly three years ago, it provided an extremely modest long-term outlook for the streaming service.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023

    You can count on Berkshire going shopping again in 2023. These two stocks should be at the top of Buffett's list.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Africa

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve most advanced countries in Africa. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Africa. Africa is one of the richest continents in the world when it comes to natural resources. The continent has vast resources of valuable metals such as […]

  • If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

    Storage Café has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement.

  • How to Calculate Your High-3 for Federal Retirement

    Federal workers receive a monthly income in retirement based on specific formulas. While these formulas vary depending on certain factors, income and service years are key components of their benefits. The basic calculation involves the three highest years of income … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate Your High-3 for Federal Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 25 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most technologically advanced countries in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 Most Technologically Advanced Countries in the World in 2022. Technology has improved all aspects of the human life and raised standards of […]

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up, Dogecoin leads decline across top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ethereum inched up in Monday afternoon trading in Asia. Most other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were little changed