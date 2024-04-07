IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) three-year losses have grown faster than shareholder returns have fallen, but the stock spikes 62% this past week

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the long term shareholders of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time.

While the stock has risen 62% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that IMPACT Silver didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over three years, IMPACT Silver grew revenue at 3.6% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 17% for the last three years. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

IMPACT Silver shareholders gained a total return of 6.3% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 3% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for IMPACT Silver you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

