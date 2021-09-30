IMPACT Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Chun-Pyn Shen as Head of Regulatory Affairs

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Therapeutics announced that Dr. Chun-Pyn Shen was appointed as Head of Regulatory Affairs (Vice President). Reporting to CEO directly, Dr Shen will lead the Department of Regulatory Affairs which is responsible for the formulation and execution of global regulatory strategy for all IMPACT pipeline products.

Dr. Chun-Pyn Shen

Dr Shen has nearly 30 years of experience in bio-pharmaceutical industry and academic research. Before joining IMPACT Therapeutics, he served as Vice President, Global Project Head in DymaniCure Biotechnology. He has a broad experience in regulatory affairs and pharmaceutical R&D, started his industry career from Merck & Co. where he spent 11 years. After a brief stint in a regulatory consulting firm, he joined Adaptimmune as Director, clinical research and development, and subsequently Questcor/Mallinckrodt as Director, R&D. He then spent 4 years in Merck KGaA. In his capacity as Director, Global Regulatory and Scientific Policy (US and China), Dr Shen made significant contribution to the approval of BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for multiple oncology indications in US. Then he served as the RA Head and strategy consultant to CEO at Hengenix Biotech (an affiliate of Shanghai Henlius Biotech).

Dr Shen completed his post-doc fellowship at University of California San Francisco with the specialty in genetics and neuroscience. He received his PhD in molecular biology and genetics from School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. Dr Shen graduated with a DDS in Dentistry from School of Dentistry, College of Medicine, National Taiwan University. He also completed two years of hospital dentistry resident training, specialized in oral and maxillofacial surgery at National Taiwan University Hospital. Dr Shen also hold one US patent and authored 33 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Dr. Jun Bao, President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Shen on board. IMPACT Therapeutics has always maintained global development strategy for our pipeline. As more of our products enter the clinical stage, it becomes critical to have a global regulatory affairs strategy and a strong leader to execute the strategy. We believe that Dr. Shen's is such a leader with his extensive experiences in the industry. We look forward to his leadership to take IMPACT product development to a new level."

Dr. Chun-Pyn Shen will split his time between the US and Shanghai offices. "I am thrilled to join IMPACT Therapeutics as Head of Regulatory Affairs. I look forward to working with my colleagues to strengthen the company's regulatory affairs capability." said Dr. Shen.

About IMPACT Therapeutics

IMPACT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality. IMPACT Therapeutics has assembled one of the most comprehensive DNA damage response (DDR) global pipeline of novel drug candidates generated by in-house discovery efforts and is expanding to other novel synthetic lethality targets to broaden its pipeline. IMPACT pipeline products include PARP inhibitor (senaparib/ IMP4297), Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068), and other novel DDR pathway inhibitors. The lead clinical program, PARP inhibitor (senaparib/ IMP4297), is in Phase II/III studies for ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, small cell lung cancer and other indications worldwide, including China. Senaparib's preliminary clinical data demonstrated superior tolerability and wider therapeutic window compared with other PARPi. Phase I study of Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068) is conducted globally. Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (IMP5471) has received IND approval from NMPA to initiate clinical studies in China.

