Impact XM Launches Series of Industry-Focused Thought Leadership Conferences Under Rethink Branding

Leading Event and Experiential Marketing Agency Will Focus on Healthcare This September With Rethink: Healthcare

DAYTON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 15 successful, innovative thought leadership Rethink conferences, global event and experiential marketing agency Impact XM launches an annual series of industry-focused thought leadership conferences spanning multiple verticals. Beginning with Rethink: Healthcare, then transitioning to technology, these one-day conferences will be packed with insightful content focused on the unique opportunities and challenges in events and experiential marketing faced by each industry.

Rethink: Healthcare - September 23, 2021
Rethink: Healthcare - September 23, 2021

"Our biennial Rethink conference has grown significantly since its inception, connecting thousands of marketers, thought leaders and influencers through immersive programming and insightful discussions. We are thrilled to be able to expand this brand into more industry-focused conferences to benefit our clients on more individualized levels. This series of conferences will take place over the course of the year and will allow Impact XM to share important insights on the future of event and experiential marketing with top leaders in a number of industries," said Impact XM President Jared Pollacco.

The first industry-focused conference, Rethink: Healthcare, will focus specifically on Healthcare Conventions and Congresses. The conference will welcome over 100 event and experiential marketers from some of the top global healthcare brands to recharge, learn and grow as individuals and businesses while giving back to the local community through Impact XM's partnership with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Featured speakers will include Diva Richards, CEO and owner of Hardwork No Excuses, Sebby Borriello, consultant and advisor at MVP3, People, Product, Process, LLC, and Louie Gravance, former Disney Institute Professor/Service Guru. In addition, there are sessions in the works that will focus on hybrid formats and reinventing the congress experience, which will be announced shortly.

The conference will also host Peer2Peer group roundtable discussions for industry leaders to connect with and learn from each other about a number of topics, including but not limited to:

  • Opportunities and Challenges for Hybrid Congresses

  • Safe Practices for the New Normal

  • Patient-Centric Attendee Experience

  • Driving New Excitement for Mature Brands at Congresses

Rethink: Healthcare will take place September 23. If you are interested in learning more or attending, visit https://impact-xm.com/rethink-healthcare-2021/.

About Impact XM
Impact XM is a global event and experiential marketing agency with nearly 50 years of experience creating events, meetings, conferences, exhibits, environments, digital engagements, and consumer activations to connect clients' target audiences with their brands. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM has been recognized for insightful strategy, brilliant creative, smart fulfillment, and purposeful metrics. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Zurich, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.impact-xm.com.

Media Contact:
Madie Holland
7655051157
317811@email4pr.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-xm-launches-series-of-industry-focused-thought-leadership-conferences-under-rethink-branding-301365964.html

SOURCE Impact XM

