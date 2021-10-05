U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.04
    +67.58 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.86
    +482.94 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.87
    +248.39 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.57
    +12.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    +1.32 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4800
    +0.5620 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,589.70
    +1,386.17 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.65
    +30.28 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

ImpactNFT Alliance Bridges Traditional Asian Art Collectors to the Metaverse with Hybrid Exhibition

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactNFT Alliance announces today the launch of Asia's first art exhibition that demonstrates how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be a force for good, revolutionizing the way corporations meet sustainability goals and transforming the lives of people in marginalized communities across the world.

(L - R): African family by VintageMozart; Rights free image by Project Ark; Nicky Whelan with the lioness created by ChickenWaffle and Break The Chain
(L - R): African family by VintageMozart; Rights free image by Project Ark; Nicky Whelan with the lioness created by ChickenWaffle and Break The Chain

The ImpactNFT Exhibition, curated by the Alliance in partnership with Project Ark and Sovereign Art Foundation, will be held at the Soho House Hong Kong from October 15-24, 2021. It is also accessible online at OpenSea.io, Project-Ark.co and ImpactNFT.org, and in the Metaverse. This hybrid model makes the exhibition accessible to Metaverse natives while including traditional investors and art collectors looking to mint, and purchase at auction, their very first NFTs.

Supported by DeFi platform MANTRA DAO, the initiative invites both NFT newcomers and seasoned collectors to experience this unique opportunity and purchase artworks made for global impact projects built around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include climate actions as well as social targets such as access to education and gender equality.

"We want to show the world the power of NFTs for social and environmental impact by creating a win-win for artists, charities, and our partners," says Roy Weissbach, Business Development Advisor at Project Ark and its parent company Carbonbase. "The ImpactNFT Exhibition is spotlighting projects merging art and technology to change the face of sustainability forever."

The exhibition showcases Impact NFTs from Sovereign Art Foundation, Earth.Org, and Project Ark's Genesis Drop, as well as SnarkySharkz and Purple Penguin. Also on display are stunning artworks by VintageMozart in support of the Nashulai Maasai Conservancy in East Africa, and by DOT, an art collective presenting NFTs by eight Mexican artists minted for charity.

"We are proud to present a selection of shortlisted artworks from the 2021 Sovereign Asian Art Prize in digital form," says Tiffany Pinkstone, Sovereign Art Foundation Executive Director. "For our first NFT project, it is an honor to be exhibiting alongside a host of important local and international charitable projects, and to harness this new artistic medium for a worthwhile cause."

Anti-wildlife trafficking group Break The Chain will provide augmented reality (AR) experiences onsite with a parallel Metaverse demonstration hosted by The Nemesis.

Each night of the exhibition will feature curated programs and talks to shed light on NFTs as an emerging technology at the intersection of code, community and conservation that can help society pave the way towards achieving carbon neutrality. To RSVP, register by October 11.

About

ImpactNFT Alliance's mission is to ignite and accelerate impact creation by galvanizing web3 projects around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals using NFTs. Bringing together a vibrant community of all those interested in Impact, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain, the ImpactNFT.org platform aims to catalyse a cross-industry alliance that can promote, explore and discuss ideas where NFTs can be used to drive positive SDG impact.

Project Ark, created in partnership between Carbonbase and World Wildlife Fund Panda Labs, is an international team offering solutions to creators, collectors, and corporates who want to realize the promise of ImpactNFTs. As a founding member of the ImpactNFT Alliance, Project Ark works with global NGOs to create the standards and mechanisms of ImpactNFTs for the community to adopt and use.

Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is a charitable organization founded in 2003 to recognize, support and promote contemporary art talent, and to bring the therapeutic benefits of art to disadvantaged children. They administer contemporary art prizes for professional artists and students of art, the most established being The Sovereign Asian Art Prize. SAF also fund and run programs that use expressive arts to support children from low-income backgrounds and for children with special educational needs.

For more information

Contact: connect@impactNFT.org / Telegram: @tomjmaxwell
Please follow us on Social Media: #ImpactNFT2021
Project Ark
Twitter
Discord
Instagram
Linktree

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impactnft-alliance-bridges-traditional-asian-art-collectors-to-the-metaverse-with-hybrid-exhibition-301393349.html

SOURCE ImpactNFT Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • Worst California Oil Spill in 27 Years May Be From an Anchor

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of a pipeline at the heart of California’s worst oil spill in almost 30 years is investigating the disaster site with a remotely controlled device and local authorities warned the cleanup may take weeks. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa H

  • Racism is set to cost Tesla nearly $140 million

    Owen Diaz, who is Black, said he was called racial slurs, saw racist graffiti and cartoons, and was allegedly told to “go back to Africa.”

  • South African union starts indefinite strike, auto industry fears impact

    South Africa's biggest metalworkers union on Tuesday launched an indefinite strike to press for wage rises in the engineering sector, action that threatens to spill over and block supplies of parts to make new cars, industry and union officials said. With around 155,000 members organised in the sector, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called for a total shutdown of the engineering industry after wage talks with employer bodies deadlocked. "We are left with no choice but to strike and to withhold our labour indefinitely until the bosses give into our just demands," NUMSA said.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • UPDATE 1-Tesla ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla Inc to pay more than $130 million in damages to a Black former worker, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported. The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said. In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the automaker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms.

  • New York mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi's laptop

    A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer. The FBI on Friday arrested Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, of Watertown, New York, in connection with the stolen laptop, according to court documents.

  • Racist ‘Landlord From Hell’ Tortured Tenants During Pandemic, Lawsuit Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Handouts/GettyHis Black tenants say he allegedly referrers to them as “n----s” who should “go back to Africa.” At least one white tenant says the man called her a “n----r lover” and warned her to “pay your bills like other white people.”David Merryman, the 56-year-old owner of dozens of rental properties in Southeastern Virginia worth over $5 million, has had over a dozen arrests in the past two decades for threats and assaults, been cited hundreds

  • Tesla is ordered to pay former worker $137 million for racism at plant

    Tesla lost a trial in which it was accused of turning a blind eye to racial taunts and offensive graffiti at a Northern California plant.

  • Not all homeowners fetch the same return on their investment — and there’s one big reason why

    The racial gap in housing returns means that Black and Hispanic homeowners aren’t able to generate wealth from buying property as well as their white neighbors, a report finds.

  • Company suspected in California’s largest oil spill had dozens of prior violations

    The company that operates the pipeline suspected in one of California's largest oil spills has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough that drilling had to be curtailed or stopped to fix the problem, regulatory records show.

  • Surveillance video released of woman pushing victim into subway train

    The 42-year-old victim was on the northbound 1,2,3 platform when she was pushed at around 8:15 a.m., striking the side of a number 1 train that had just arrived.

  • Tesla ordered to pay over $130 mln to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    A federal jury on Monday has ordered Tesla Inc to pay more than $130 million in damages to a Black former worker named Owen Diaz, finding he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3mifGPa. The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Diaz, a contract worker who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper added. Tesla and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • FBI Agents Descend on Headquarters of NYPD Sergeants Union

    Mark Kauzlarich/ReutersFederal agents on Tuesday raided the Manhattan headquarters of the New York Police Department’s Sergeants Benevolent Association to execute a search warrant in an investigation, a law-enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast.The raid into the Worth Street office of the SBA, the city’s second-largest police union, with more than 10,000 active and retired sergeants, was “in connection with an ongoing investigation,” an FBI spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The agen

  • French clergy have sexually abused over 200,000 children since 1950, report finds

    An independent commission said Tuesday that more than 200,000 minors have been sexually abused by Roman Catholic clergy members in France since 1950, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The report by Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church, which was established at the request of the Catholic Church, comes amid a nationwide reckoning with sexual abuse in France. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The report detailed how the church regu

  • Hialeah Middle School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

    Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 31, was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night.

  • Tesla ordered to pay over $130 million to Black former worker over racism -WSJ

    The jury determined that the company failed to take reasonable steps to prevent Owen Diaz, a contract worker who was employed as an elevator operator at Tesla's Fremont factory in 2015 and 2016, from being racially harassed, the newspaper said. In a message to employees that Tesla posted on its website, the automaker noted the trial concerned racial slurs heard on the factory floor and racist graffiti in the bathrooms. It also said the three times that Diaz complained about harassment, Tesla stepped in and made sure action was taken by staffing agencies.

  • Capitol rioter gets jail time after judge says 'a slap on the wrist' won't do

    Capitol rioter gets jail time after judge says 'a slap on the wrist' won't do

  • Search For Suspect Behind Subway Push

    The search continues for a woman caught on camera pushing another woman into an oncoming train at a subway station in Times Square. The attack led to calls for more security underground and help from the National Guard. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

  • ‘Rookie of the year’ teacher arrested for sex with 14 year old student

    The school district said they have initiated the process of terminating her employment

  • Daughter Stabs Elderly Father and His Girlfriend to Death in Waterfront Jersey Shore Home, Cops Say

    Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive